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English NewsNewsIndiaUS Vice President Vance dials PM Modi, discusses ways to expand India-US partnership

US Vice President Vance dials PM Modi, discusses ways to expand India-US partnership

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI): US Vice President JD Vance dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to discuss expanding the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership, amid rising tensions in West Asi.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 09 Aug 2026 12:32 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI): US Vice President JD Vance dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to discuss expanding the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership, amid rising tensions in West Asia.

During the conversation, the prime minister extended his congratulations to Vance and Second Lady Usha on the birth of their son.

Vance's call to the prime minister came days after Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed a mutual defence pact that was widely seen as a reflection of a new regional alignment amid the West Asia conflict.

"Received a phone call from US Vice President JD Vance. We discussed ways to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership across key areas," Modi said on social media.

"Warmly congratulated him and the Second Lady on the birth of their son and conveyed best wishes to the entire family," he said.

The American side has not yet provided any details of the conversation.

It is not immediately known whether the proposed trade deal between India and the US figured in the talks.

PM Modi and US President Donald Trump, during their meeting in France in June, instructed their officials to work towards a balanced, mutually beneficial and commercially meaningful trade agreement at the earliest.

The relations witnessed a major downturn after Washington imposed punitive tariffs on India last year and Trump made assertions regarding his role in de-escalating the India-Pakistan military clashes of May 2025 that drew sharp reaction from Indian officials.

Over the next few months, the US president repeatedly and publicly claimed that he had resolved the military conflict between the two neighbours and saved millions of lives as it was heading toward a full-scale war.

New Delhi stoutly maintained that the cessation of the hostilities was a result of talks between India and Pakistan and that the US had nothing to do with it.

Washington's new immigration policy and its decision to increase the H1B visa fee also contributed to the slide in India-US ties.

However, both sides made efforts in the last few months to repair the ties and even moved forward to firm up the trade deal soon. PTI MPB VN VN

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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