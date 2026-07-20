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English NewsNewsIndiaCJP Protest: Protesters Lathi-Charged On Way To Parliament | Watch

CJP Protest: Protesters Lathi-Charged On Way To Parliament | Watch

Authorities put in place elaborate security arrangements, but said that no permission was sought for the procession. 

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 10:44 AM (IST)

Protesters were lathi-charged ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's protest march to Parliament on Monday.  CJP Had announced a protest march to Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session to press for reforms in the education sector.

Authorities put in place elaborate security arrangements, but said that no permission was sought for the procession. Meanwhile, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk said he would continue his indefinite hunger strike beyond the Sansad Chalo march unless his key demands on accountability in the education sector were met.

In a handwritten note posted on social media, Wangchuk said he would end his fast only if the government accepted responsibility for recent lapses in the education system, including examination paper leaks.

"Many of you have asked when I will end my fast. As I had earlier informed supporters, I was prepared to end it on July 20 if the government took accountability for the recent failures in the education system, including paper leaks," he wrote.

He added that if no such assurance was forthcoming, the fast would continue even after the march to Parliament.

Also Read: 'Pray Monsoon And Monsoon Session Are Productive': PM Modi Ahead Of Parliament Proceedings

Wangchuk outlined additional conditions for ending the protest. He said he would call off the fast if he and leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) reached Parliament and Members of Parliament from different political parties assured them that the issue would be raised during the Monsoon Session.

"If my health or other circumstances prevent me from joining the march, then MPs and leaders from various parties should visit me in the hospital and give the same assurance," he said.

Before You Go

Krishna Remark Row: BJP-SP Face-Off Escalates Over Maulana Jargis Ansari Statement

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 10:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
DELHI NEWS Parliament March Cockroach Janta Party CJP Protest
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