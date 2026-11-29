Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi met Tamil Nadu CM Stalin regarding Delimitation Bill.

Gandhi urged Stalin to reconsider DMK's support for the legislation.

Gandhi highlighted concerns about potential political disadvantages, citing examples.

Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, after landing in Chennai, spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay over the ongoing controversy surrounding the proposed Delimitation Bill. The two leaders discussed the issue, with Vijay assuring Gandhi of his support, according to the information shared.

Rahul Gandhi's conversation with Vijay came amid the DMK's decision to support the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill. Gandhi had earlier met DMK chief MK Stalin in Chennai and attempted to persuade him to reconsider the party's position on the legislation.

The meeting between Gandhi and Stalin lasted around 75 minutes. However, the DMK chief remained firm on his stand, maintaining that the Bill safeguards Tamil Nadu's interests, sources said.

Rahul Gandhi Cites Assam, Jammu And Kashmir

During his meeting with Stalin, Rahul Gandhi reportedly cited Assam and Jammu and Kashmir as examples while raising concerns over the proposed delimitation exercise.

He highlighted the possible changes in the geographical distribution of constituencies and the political disadvantages that could emerge in the future. Gandhi also flagged the long-term political implications of the exercise in an effort to convince Stalin to reconsider the DMK's position.

Stalin Remains Firm On Delimitation Bill

The Congress delegation attempted to persuade Stalin to withdraw his support for the proposed legislation. However, the DMK chief maintained that the Bill safeguards Tamil Nadu's interests and said he would stand by the provisions he had earlier agreed to support.

According to DMK sources, Stalin also recalled his regard for Sonia Gandhi, saying she had treated his father, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, like her own father.

Despite the Congress leaders' efforts, Stalin did not change his position following the 75-minute meeting.