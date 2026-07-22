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English NewsNewsIndiaCJP Protest: 20 CRPF Battalions To Be Airlifted From Bengal Amid Violent Clashes

CJP Protest: 20 CRPF Battalions To Be Airlifted From Bengal Amid Violent Clashes

The additional CRPF personnel are being airlifted from West Bengal and were directed to be deployed in Delhi on Tuesday night itself. The decision has been taken by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 11:01 AM (IST)

The Centre has ordered the deployment of 20 additional companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the national capital to strengthen security amid protests by the Indian National Congress, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The additional CRPF personnel are being airlifted from West Bengal and were directed to be deployed in Delhi on Tuesday night itself. The decision has been taken by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

According to official sources cited by PTI, a total of 20 CRPF companies are being flown in from Kolkata to reinforce law and order in view of the CJP protests, demonstrations by various political parties and the ongoing Parliament session.

Deployment Ordered After Violent Clashes

Officials said the immediate deployment became necessary following several incidents of violent clashes during recent protests.

They added that the CRPF companies had earlier been deployed in West Bengal for the Assembly elections and continued to remain there at the request of the state government. A CRPF company comprises around 100 personnel.

According to officials, the Centre has already made nearly 30 companies of the CRPF and its specialised anti-riot unit, the Rapid Action Force (RAF), available to the Delhi Police to bolster security arrangements in view of the CJP protests and the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which began on July 20.

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Published at : 22 Jul 2026 11:01 AM (IST)
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CJP CRPF Sonam Wangchuk PARLIAMENT CJP Protest
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