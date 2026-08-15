Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IPS Nupur Prasad awarded President's Medal; led Rajput probe.

Her CBI role involved probing actor Sushant Rajput's death.

Her distinguished career spans diverse roles, now leads EOW.

IPS officer Nupur Prasad, who headed the Central Bureau of Investigation's probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has been selected for the President's Medal for Distinguished Service this year, adding a major honour to the career of the 2007-batch AGMUT cadre officer.

Prasad has recently returned to the Delhi Police after completing her CBI assignment. She has now taken charge as Joint Commissioner of Police in the Economic Offences Wing, where she will oversee investigations involving financial and economic offences.

The award recognises her work across several challenging assignments in different parts of the country, including Delhi, the CBI, West Bengal and Arunachal Pradesh.

CBI Role And Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe

One of the most prominent assignments of Prasad's career came during her tenure with the CBI, when she led the investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rajput, 34, was found dead at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14, 2020. The circumstances surrounding his death quickly became a major national controversy, with questions raised over whether he had died by suicide or whether there was evidence of criminal wrongdoing.

The matter took a significant turn after Rajput's father, K K Singh, filed a case in Patna naming actor Rhea Chakraborty and others. The complaint included allegations relating to abetment to suicide, harassment and financial irregularities.

Following the legal dispute over jurisdiction and intense public attention, the CBI took over the investigation in August 2020. Prasad subsequently played a key role in overseeing the agency's investigation, which examined witness accounts, forensic material, medical records and several possible theories surrounding the actor's death.

ALSO READ: 'Their Dreams Inspire Us': PM Modi Pays Tribute To Freedom Fighters On Independence Day

Award Citation Highlights Integrity And Leadership

Officials described Prasad as an "accomplished officer", with the award citation highlighting her "versatility, integrity and institutional vision".

Her career has involved assignments across policing, investigation and administrative roles. The citation specifically points to her work in Delhi Police as well as her CBI responsibilities and postings in West Bengal and Arunachal Pradesh.

Her selection for the President's Medal comes as recognition of a career that has involved both high-profile investigations and grassroots policing initiatives.

The Sushant Singh Rajput case was among the most closely watched investigations during her CBI tenure, attracting sustained media and public scrutiny over several years.

Building Shahdara's Policing Framework

Prasad's record extends beyond high-profile investigations. During her tenure as the first DCP of Shahdara, she was tasked with establishing the policing framework for the newly created district.

Her work there included action against drug networks and illegal gambling operations. She also undertook measures aimed at making Anand Vihar a "snatching-free zone".

ALSO READ: 'Stronger Than Ever': Marco Rubio Hails US-India Ties, Greets India On 80th Independence Day

Security, Women's Safety And Youth Initiatives

As DCP of North District, Prasad handled security arrangements for several major public events, including Delhi University student elections and Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.

Her policing initiatives also included self-defence programmes for women and hygiene-related campaigns conducted with the Ladli Foundation. She was additionally involved in youth skill development and anti-drug initiatives in collaboration with SPYM.

Meanwhile, 17 Delhi Police personnel have been recognised with police service medals this Independence Day. Apart from Prasad, Additional Commissioner of Police Dinesh Kumar Gupta has also been awarded the President's Medal for Distinguished Service.

Gupta, a 2010-batch officer, has held several operational and specialised assignments, including roles in Preet Vihar, Alipur, East, Northeast and Southwest districts, as well as the Special Branch. He has also served as Additional DCP in multiple districts and as DCP overseeing areas including Railway, IGI Airport, Traffic, Recruitment Cell and Shahdara.

Prasad's return to the Delhi Police, now as Joint Commissioner in the Economic Offences Wing, marks the latest chapter in a career that has combined investigative responsibility, district policing and institutional leadership.