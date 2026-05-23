CJP launches campaign seeking Pradhan's resignation; founder claims his Insta handle hacked

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI): Back with the tagline ‘Cockroaches Never Die’ after its original X handle was withheld in India, the ‘Cockroach Janata Party’, a satirical social media account, launched a campaign on Friday demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, even as its founder Abhijeet Dipke claimed that his Instagram account had been hacked.

The campaign, spearheaded through the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) new X handle, ‘Cockroach Is Back’, and its Instagram platform, centres on alleged systemic failures in the education sector, particularly concerns surrounding the NEET-UG 2026 ‘paper-leak’ controversy.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke urged its followers to support an online petition demanding Pradhan's resignation.

“How are you, cockroaches? Everyone is saying you are doing great on the internet, but I think that now it is time to do some real work. Today, we are starting a petition demanding the resignation of the education minister," Dipke said in a video message.

Calling for accountability, he said the failures in the education system have adversely affected students.

"It is time now to make the system accountable. It was the fault of the system that over 22 lakh students' future was impacted, and it was the fault of the system that NEET students committed suicide. Whatever happens, Dharmendra Pradhan will have to resign,” Dipke said.

On May 12, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET, held on May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of paper leak. The matter is being probed by the CBI, and a re-examination has been scheduled for June 21.

Dipke also claimed to have received threats amid the campaign against Pradhan.

"Receiving death threats now," he said in an X post, sharing screenshots of the threat messages.

The resignation campaign comes a day after the original CJP handle was withheld in India by X, prompting Dipke to launch a new handle – Cockroach is Back – with the tagline Cockroaches Never Die.

“This was expected since there were attempts to hack the account. But this is a self-goal by the government,” Dipke had told PTI, adding that his team would pursue legal remedies.

Late on Friday night, Dipke said on X that his Instagram account had been hacked and that he had lost access to it.

"My Instagram account has been hacked. @Meta, I have lost access to my Instagram account. Trying to recover it but unable to," he said.

In another post, Dipke said the CJP's backup Instagram account had also been “taken down”.

According to Dipke, the original CJP handle garnered more than two lakh followers before X withheld it. On Friday night, the Cockroach is Back X handle had more than 1.86 lakh followers.

On Instagram, the CJP crossed 21.3 million followers on Friday night, leaving the BJP, which has around 9.1 million followers on the Meta-owned platform, as well as the Congress, which has around 13.4 million followers, far behind.

The satirical platform surfaced last week following a controversy around remarks attributed to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant regarding "cockroaches" and "parasites" during a court hearing on the "senior" designation of lawyers.

The CJI later clarified that his observations, directed at individuals entering the legal profession using "fake and bogus degrees", were misquoted.

What began as an online satire project has since evolved into a wider conversation on digital dissent and youth frustration, with the platform using memes and sharp political commentary to address issues, such as unemployment, exam-paper leaks and education.

The rapid rise has drawn attention not only from meme creators and young users but also from public figures who view it as a form of digital dissent.

Politicians, including Trinamool Congress leaders Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, have engaged with or expressed interest in the movement alongside activists such as Prashant Bhushan and Anjali Bharadwaj.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday said "suppressing" the handle was "foolish in a democracy".

"Democracy's great virtue is the outlets it provides for public sentiment, frustration and grievances. Letting these be aired on a satirical site is in the national interest," Tharoor posted on X.

The former Union minister said several users "dismissed it as a Pakistan-manufactured conspiracy", as he pointed out at Dipke's counter-claim that 94 per cent of his followers were based in India.

"Whatever be the founders' motivations, there is no denying that they have tapped into an important strain of national sentiment among our youth. As custodians of our democracy, both government and opposition need to sit up, listen and tackle the underlying discontent. Ignoring it, denying it and worst of all, suppressing it, would be disastrous," he added.

Tharoor said such movements serve like "valves on a pressure-cooker, letting off steam".

"I prefer satire to chaos, anarchy or revolution. I also feel it is our job to identify and deliver solutions to the problems of Young India. Let's lift the ban and tune in!" he said.

While Dipke was earlier associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the CJP has projected itself as a broader satirical movement, describing it on its website as a "political party for the people the system forgot to count" and "the voice of the lazy and unemployed".

The blocking of the CJP's X handle has also drawn criticism from the digital rights group, Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF), which described the action as a "blatant misuse of state power" and an “attempt to curb free speech”.

In a statement on Friday, the IFF pointed out that the account had been withheld in India under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, arguing that political commentary and criticism of public institutions were protected forms of expression under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.

The group also raised concerns over what it described as the opaque nature of blocking orders under the confidential framework of Section 69A.

“State censorship, like the blocking of CJP's X account, propagates opacity and provides affected users with no options for redressal," it said, while calling on the Centre to ensure timely notice and avenues for remedy for the affected users. PTI AO ARI ARI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)