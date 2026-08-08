Congress Leader Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Men In Udupi; CCTV Captures Attack, Suspect Held

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Investigators examine D'Souza's past and potential business rivalry.

A former panchayat president and Congress leader was shot dead in Karnataka's Udupi district on Friday, with CCTV footage capturing the armed attack that unfolded in broad daylight.

The victim, identified as David D'Souza, was a contractor by profession and was targeted at Padubidri. Police later arrested a suspected assailant following an encounter near Byndoor as investigators began piecing together the circumstances surrounding the killing.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the area's political and business circles, where D'Souza was known.

Gunman Approaches As D'Souza Gets Into Car

According to the CCTV footage, D'Souza was getting into his car, which was parked along the roadside, when the shooter approached him from behind. The attacker then pulled out a firearm and opened fire at close range, shooting D'Souza multiple times. Moments later, another person arrived on a motorcycle, enabling the gunman and his accomplice to flee from the spot, as per reports.

D'Souza sustained serious bullet injuries in the attack. Despite efforts to get him medical attention, he died while being taken to hospital.

Police sources said two attackers were involved and had arrived in a vehicle before carrying out the shooting. Investigators have since been working to establish the precise sequence of events and identify everyone involved in the attack.

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Police Launch Investigation, Suspect Held Near Byndoor

Senior police officials reached the crime scene after the shooting as teams began collecting evidence and examining the circumstances of the attack.

The investigation subsequently led police to a suspected main accused near Byndoor. The suspect was taken into custody after an encounter with the police.

Authorities are now examining the evidence gathered from the crime scene and the CCTV footage as they attempt to determine the full chain of events leading up to the killing.

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Previous Conviction Also Under Police Lens

Investigators are also examining D'Souza's past. Police sources said he had previously been convicted in connection with the suicide case involving Rev Fr Mahesh, an assistant priest at a local church.

D'Souza had served a prison sentence in connection with that case.

The previous conviction is among the details being considered as investigators examine possible reasons for the attack, although police have not established it as the motive for the murder.

Personal Dispute Or Business Rivalry?

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

Police are pursuing multiple possibilities, including a personal dispute and potential business rivalry. Investigators are expected to examine D'Souza's professional dealings, personal relationships and other circumstances that could shed light on why he was targeted.

The CCTV footage is likely to form a key part of the investigation, given that it captured the shooting and the escape of the attackers.

With one suspect now in custody, police are also expected to investigate whether others were involved in planning or executing the attack.