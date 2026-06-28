Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndia'No Water, No Sanitation': CJP Alleges Delhi Police Remove Basic Facilities After Wangchuk's Hunger Strike

'No Water, No Sanitation': CJP Alleges Delhi Police Remove Basic Facilities After Wangchuk's Hunger Strike

CJP alleged Delhi Police cut water and sanitation at Jantar Mantar after Sonam Wangchuk began an indefinite hunger strike over exam irregularities. Police has not responded to the claims.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 28 Jun 2026 04:47 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sonam Wangchuk began indefinite hunger strike supporting student exam protests.
  • Police allegedly withdrew water, sanitation facilities post-Wangchuk's fast.
  • Protest demands minister's resignation, Ladakh autonomy, education accountability.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)  on Sunday alleged that the Delhi Police withdrew water and sanitation facilities at Jantar Mantar soon after activist Sonam Wangchuk launched his indefinite hunger strike in support of students protesting alleged irregularities in competitive examinations. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke claimed that basic amenities at the protest site were disconnected despite repeated requests to the authorities, raising concerns over the well-being of Wangchuk, who is leading the fast.

CJP Alleges Basic Facilities Were Withdrawn

Taking to X, Dipke alleged that the police had cut off essential services shortly after Wangchuk announced his indefinite fast. "Delhi Police has cut off sanitation facility at Jantar Mantar after Sonam Wangchuk announced his hunger strike. No water connection and hygiene measures."

Also Read: Woman Hides MDMA In Private Parts; Kerala Police Seize 308g Drugs, Arrest 7

He further claimed that repeated appeals highlighting Wangchuk's age and health concerns had gone unanswered.

"Despite repeated pleas and telling them about Wangchuk ji’s age and health concerns, the Police is not cooperating and we suspect that other such basic facilities too will be cut off. What is the police upto?"

There was no immediate response from the Delhi Police to the allegations.

Wangchuk Begins Indefinite Hunger Strike

Wangchuk began his indefinite fast on Sunday at Jantar Mantar, where the CJP has been staging a protest since June 20.

The protest seeks the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including the NEET paper leak controversy.

According to the CJP, more than 21 students allegedly died by suicide in connection with the examination controversy and the re-examination process. The party has set up a memorial shrine at Jantar Mantar in their memory.

Why Wangchuk Launched Fast

Earlier this week, Wangchuk had announced that he would begin an indefinite hunger strike from June 28 if the Centre failed to make progress on at least one of two key demands, ensuring accountability in the education system and providing greater autonomy and environmental safeguards for Ladakh.

He had said the fast would be withdrawn if the government acted on either issue. However, after receiving no response, he proceeded with the indefinite hunger strike.

Before beginning the fast, Wangchuk and Dipke visited Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. The protest commenced with a two-minute silence and was attended by hundreds of students, youth, farmer leaders and citizens.

Before You Go

NEWS ALERT: Investigators Probe Digital Trail as Lohagad Fort Murder Case Scene Recreated

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Sonam Wangchuk begin his indefinite hunger strike?

He launched it to support students protesting alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including the NEET paper leak. He also demands accountability in the education system and environmental safeguards for Ladakh.

What basic facilities were reportedly withdrawn at Jantar Mantar?

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) alleged that the Delhi Police cut off water and sanitation facilities soon after Sonam Wangchuk began his fast.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 28 Jun 2026 04:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jantar Mantar CJP Abhijeet Dipke CJP Protest Sonam Wagchuk Abhijeet Dipke Protest In Delhi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'No Water, No Sanitation': CJP Alleges Delhi Police Remove Basic Facilities After Wangchuk's Hunger Strike
'No Water, No Sanitation': CJP Alleges Delhi Police Remove Basic Facilities
India
Anant Ambani Offers Hair At Tirumala, Reinforces Temple's Message Of Equality
Anant Ambani Offers Hair At Tirumala, Reinforces Temple's Message Of Equality
India
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Hails Self-Reliance Goals Achieved By Country
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Hails Self-Reliance Goals Achieved By Country
India
Indian Student Found Dead In London After Attending Friend's Birthday Party; Family Seeks Probe
Indian Student Found Dead In London After Attending B'day Party; Family Seeks Probe
Advertisement

Videos

NEWS ALERT: Investigators Probe Digital Trail as Lohagad Fort Murder Case Scene Recreated
NEWS ALERT: Unverified Claims Circulate Online About Death of Iran’s Supreme Leader and Mass Funeral Events
NEWS ALERT: Claims of US–Iran Military Escalation Surge Amid Reports of Attacks and Counterstrikes
NEWS UPDATE: Ram Temple Donation Probe Deepens as Trust Plans Review, Political Row Intensifies
NEWS ALERT: Ayodhya Temple Donation Probe Intensifies as Police Raid Accused Homes Before Court Hearing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget