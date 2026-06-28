'No Water, No Sanitation': CJP Alleges Delhi Police Remove Basic Facilities

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sonam Wangchuk began indefinite hunger strike supporting student exam protests.

Police allegedly withdrew water, sanitation facilities post-Wangchuk's fast.

Protest demands minister's resignation, Ladakh autonomy, education accountability.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Sunday alleged that the Delhi Police withdrew water and sanitation facilities at Jantar Mantar soon after activist Sonam Wangchuk launched his indefinite hunger strike in support of students protesting alleged irregularities in competitive examinations. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke claimed that basic amenities at the protest site were disconnected despite repeated requests to the authorities, raising concerns over the well-being of Wangchuk, who is leading the fast.

CJP Alleges Basic Facilities Were Withdrawn

Taking to X, Dipke alleged that the police had cut off essential services shortly after Wangchuk announced his indefinite fast. "Delhi Police has cut off sanitation facility at Jantar Mantar after Sonam Wangchuk announced his hunger strike. No water connection and hygiene measures."

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He further claimed that repeated appeals highlighting Wangchuk's age and health concerns had gone unanswered.

"Despite repeated pleas and telling them about Wangchuk ji’s age and health concerns, the Police is not cooperating and we suspect that other such basic facilities too will be cut off. What is the police upto?"

Delhi Police has cut off sanitation facility at Jantar Mantar after Sonam Wangchuk announced his hunger strike.



No water connection and hygiene measures.



Despite repeated pleas and telling them about Wangchuk ji’s age and health concerns, the Police is not cooperating and we… — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) June 28, 2026

There was no immediate response from the Delhi Police to the allegations.

Wangchuk Begins Indefinite Hunger Strike

Wangchuk began his indefinite fast on Sunday at Jantar Mantar, where the CJP has been staging a protest since June 20.

The protest seeks the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including the NEET paper leak controversy.

According to the CJP, more than 21 students allegedly died by suicide in connection with the examination controversy and the re-examination process. The party has set up a memorial shrine at Jantar Mantar in their memory.

Why Wangchuk Launched Fast

Earlier this week, Wangchuk had announced that he would begin an indefinite hunger strike from June 28 if the Centre failed to make progress on at least one of two key demands, ensuring accountability in the education system and providing greater autonomy and environmental safeguards for Ladakh.

He had said the fast would be withdrawn if the government acted on either issue. However, after receiving no response, he proceeded with the indefinite hunger strike.

Before beginning the fast, Wangchuk and Dipke visited Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. The protest commenced with a two-minute silence and was attended by hundreds of students, youth, farmer leaders and citizens.