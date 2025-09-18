Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai on Thursday emphasised his respect for every religion after his comments during a case hearing on the reconstruction of a Lord Vishnu idol sparked debate online.

“Someone told me the other day that the comments I made have been portrayed in social media…I respect all religions,” Justice Gavai said while addressing the matter in court, as per news agency PTI.

'Go And Ask The Deity Himself': CJI As Vishnu Idol Reconstruction Plea Dismissed

On May 16, a bench led by the CJI alongside Justice K Vinod Chandran dismissed a petition seeking the reconstruction and reinstallation of a seven-foot idol of Lord Vishnu at the Javari Temple, part of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Khajuraho temple complex in Madhya Pradesh.

Calling the plea a “publicity interest litigation”, the CJI had observed: “This is purely publicity interest litigation… Go and ask the deity himself to do something. If you are saying that you are a strong devotee of Lord Vishnu, then you pray and do some meditation.”

The petitioner, Rakesh Dalal, had demanded the replacement and consecration of the damaged idol at the temple in Chhatarpur district.

During the hearing, Justice Gavai further remarked: “In the meantime, if you are not averse to Shaivism, you can go and worship there… there is a very big linga of Shiva, one of the biggest in Khajuraho.”

These observations drew a flurry of criticism across social media platforms, prompting the CJI’s clarification on Thursday.

Legal Community Responds

Several senior legal figures present in court came forward in support of Justice Gavai. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta remarked, “I have known the CJI for the last 10 years… this is serious also, we used to know Newton’s law that every action has an equal reaction… now every action has a disproportionate social media reaction.”

Highlighting the pressures of the digital age, Mehta added that the CJI had visited all religious sites. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who was also present, said: “We suffer everyday, it’s an unruly horse no way to tame it.”

The CJI, while addressing the discussion, also made a reference to recent violent protests in Nepal.

According to senior advocate Sanjay Nul, who appeared for the petitioner in the Khajuraho matter, the social media posts were wrong, clarifying the CJI never said what was wrongly attributed to him.

Backlash For CJI

The clarification comes as the Supreme Court’s remarks quickly sparked a wave of criticism on social media. Several users called for the Chief Justice’s impeachment, deeming the comments offensive to religious sentiments.

Legal representatives also took exception. Advocate Vineet Jindal sent a letter to CJI Gavai, copying the President, stating, “I hope the Supreme Court and the President will treat this matter with seriousness and ensure that the dignity of every faith is preserved.”

Lawyer Satyam Singh Rajput wrote an open letter, requesting CJI Gavai to reconsider and withdraw his remarks.

“As a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu, I am personally shocked by these remarks… For millions of Hindus, devotion to Lord Vishnu is not merely a matter of personal belief but the very foundation of their spiritual existence and cultural identity,” Rajput said, as quoted by India Today.