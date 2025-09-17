‘Ask The Deity’: CJI Gavai Faces Backlash For Remark On Vishnu Idol Restoration Plea

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking directions to restore and reinstall a seven-foot idol of Lord Vishnu at the Javari Temple, part of the UNESCO World Heritage Khajuraho temple complex in Madhya Pradesh. The bench, led by Chief Justice B R Gavai along with Justice K Vinod Chandran, labelled the petition as a “publicity interest litigation.”

The plea, filed by Rakesh Dalal, requested the replacement and consecration of the damaged idol located in Chhatarpur district. According to news agency PTI, in response, CJI Gavai remarked, “This is purely publicity interest litigation… Go and ask the deity himself to do something. If you are saying that you are a strong devotee of Lord Vishnu, then you pray and do some meditation.”

According to India Today, Dalal’s petition argued that the idol, allegedly damaged during the Mughal invasions, had not been restored despite multiple appeals to the central home ministry and the ASI. The petitioner contended that the restoration was not merely an archaeological concern but also a matter of faith, claiming that authorities’ inaction infringed on devotees’ fundamental right to worship.

However, the bench noted that such matters fell under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), adding, “It’s an archaeological find, whether the ASI would permit such a thing to be done or not… there are various issues.” CJI Gavai also suggested, “In the meantime, if you are not averse to Shaivism, you can go and worship there… there is a very big linga of Shiva, one of the biggest in Khajuraho.”

Social Media, Legal Backlash For CJI

The Supreme Court’s remarks quickly sparked a wave of criticism on social media. Several users called for the Chief Justice’s impeachment, stating that the comments were offensive to religious sentiments.

Legal representatives also voiced their objections. Advocate Vineet Jindal sent a letter to CJI Gavai, copying the President, stating, “I hope the Supreme Court and the President will treat this matter with seriousness and ensure that the dignity of every faith is preserved.”

Similarly, lawyer Satyam Singh Rajput wrote an open letter to the Chief Justice, requesting him to reconsider and withdraw his remarks.

“As a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu, I am personally shocked by these remarks… For millions of Hindus, devotion to Lord Vishnu is not merely a matter of personal belief but the very foundation of their spiritual existence and cultural identity,” Rajput said, as quoted by India Today.