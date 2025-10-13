Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Coldrif Maker's Firm Shut Down, Cough Syrup Licence Cancelled

Coldrif Maker's Firm Shut Down, Cough Syrup Licence Cancelled

Tamil Nadu’s Sresan Pharma was shut and Coldrif’s licence revoked after 24 children died. Toxic diethylene glycol in the syrup led to nationwide outrage and the arrest of owner Ranganathan Govindan.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 01:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tamil Nadu-based Sresan Pharmaceuticals has been shut down, and the manufacturing licence for the cough syrup Coldrif cancelled, following the tragic deaths of 24 children, the state government confirmed.

The syrup has been linked to at least 24 child fatalities across Madhya Pradesh. Laboratory tests revealed dangerously high levels of diethylene glycol (DEG), a toxic industrial chemical, far exceeding safe limits.

The incident sparked outrage nationwide, prompting swift action by authorities. Ranganathan Govindan, the owner of Sresan Pharmaceuticals, was arrested and placed under 10-day police remand. He faces allegations of producing and distributing the lethal syrup in districts including Chhindwara, Parasia, Jabalpur, and Betul.

Govindan and his wife had been on the run since the scandal came to light. They were finally apprehended in Chennai last week during a coordinated operation by a 12-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by Chhindwara police.

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 01:14 PM (IST)
