Centre Caps Airfares Amid IndiGo Crisis, Warns Airlines Against ‘Opportunistic Pricing’

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Saturday issued a directive to airlines to ensure reasonable airfares after ticket prices soared following the IndiGo meltdown.

The ministry said it has taken “serious note” of concerns over unusually high airfares being charged by some airlines amid ongoing disruptions in flight operations. "In order to protect passengers from any form of opportunistic pricing, the Ministry has invoked its regulatory powers to ensure fair and reasonable fares across all affected routes," the directive read.

In an official directive issued to airlines, the ministry has mandated strict adherence to the newly prescribed fare ceilings, which will remain in effect until the situation stabilises. Officials said the move aims to enforce pricing discipline and ensure passengers are not burdened with inflated fares at a time when travel options are already limited.

The ministry emphasised that the directive is intended to protect passengers facing urgent travel needs, including senior citizens, students, and medical patients, who may otherwise be vulnerable to financial hardship.

“The objective is to maintain fair and reasonable fares and ensure no exploitation of passengers in distress,” the statement said, adding that airlines will be closely monitored for compliance.

It further said that it will "closely monitor" the fare levels and will take immediate corrective action in case of any deviation from the prescribed norms.

"The Ministry will continue to closely monitor fare levels through real-time data and active coordination with airlines and online travel platforms. Any deviation from the prescribed norms will attract immediate corrective action in the larger public interest," the directive added.



The Centre's directive comes amid widespread complaints from travellers who reported sharp spikes in ticket prices following disruptions caused by operational issues across multiple carriers.

Airfares on several key routes skyrocketed, with the Delhi–Chennai sector that is usually around Rs 10,000 was listed anywhere between Rs 40,000 and Rs 90,000. Delhi–Bengaluru tickets touched Rs 93,000 to Rs 1,00,000, while even budget carriers were quoting no less than Rs 35,000. Fares on the Delhi–Mumbai route surged to Rs 50,000–Rs60,000.