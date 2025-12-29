Centre Clears Defence Procurement Worth Rs 79,000-Crore For Armed Forces

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaCentre Clears Defence Procurement Worth Rs 79,000-Crore For Armed Forces

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 05:59 PM (IST)
The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh, has granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) to a range of procurement proposals for the three armed services, with the total value pegged at around Rs 79,000 crore.

What Acceptance of Necessity Means

Acceptance of Necessity marks the formal start of the defence procurement process, with the DAC providing its official clearance for acquisitions.

Army Procurements Approved

At the meeting held on December 29, 2025, the DAC approved AoN for the Indian Army’s procurement of Loiter Munition Systems for Artillery Regiments, Low-Level Lightweight Radars, Long-Range Guided Rocket Ammunition for the Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System (MRLS), and the Integrated Drone Detection & Interdiction System Mk-II.

Loiter munitions are intended for precision strikes against tactical targets, while Low-Level Lightweight Radars will enable the detection and tracking of small, low-flying Unmanned Aerial Systems.

The Long-Range Guided Rockets will enhance the reach and accuracy of the Pinaka MRLS for engaging high-value targets. The Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System Mk-II, with an extended range, will help protect critical Army assets in both tactical battle areas and the hinterland.

Navy Acquisitions Cleared

For the Indian Navy, AoN was accorded for the procurement of Bollard Pull (BP) tugs, High-Frequency Software Defined Radios (HF SDR) Manpack, and the leasing of High-Altitude Long-Range (HALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS).

The induction of BP tugs will support naval ships and submarines during berthing, unberthing and manoeuvring in confined waters and harbours. The HF SDR Manpack will strengthen long-range secure communications during boarding and landing operations, while the HALE RPAS will provide sustained Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance and enhance Maritime Domain Awareness across the Indian Ocean Region.

IAF Systems and Weapons

For the Indian Air Force, AoN was approved for the procurement of an Automatic Take-off and Landing Recording System, Astra Mk-II missiles, a Full Mission Simulator, and SPICE-1000 Long-Range Guidance Kits, among other systems.

The Automatic Take-off and Landing Recording System will help address gaps in the aerospace safety environment by enabling high-definition, all-weather automatic recording of take-offs and landings. Astra Mk-II missiles, with increased range, will boost the ability of fighter aircraft to neutralise adversary targets from long stand-off distances.

The Full Mission Simulator for the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas will enhance pilot training in a safe and cost-effective manner, while the induction of SPICE-1000 kits will strengthen the Indian Air Force’s long-range precision strike capability.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 29 Dec 2025 05:59 PM (IST)
Defence Minister Rajnath SIngh Defence Procurement Rs 79 000 Crore For Armed Forces
