Crude Oil Tops $100 But Petrol, Diesel Prices Stay Put: Govt Shields Indian Consumers For Now

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 10:51 AM (IST)
India’s retail fuel prices have remained unchanged despite a sharp surge in global crude oil prices above $100 per barrel, reflecting a temporary policy choice to shield consumers from immediate price shocks.

Citing government sources, CNBC TV-18 reported that the Centre has asked state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) to absorb the impact of rising crude prices for now rather than pass on the increase to consumers through higher petrol and diesel prices.

The decision comes at a time when global energy markets are witnessing heightened volatility following escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia, which have pushed crude prices to levels not seen in nearly two years.

Crude Oil Rally Sends Global Markets On Edge

International crude prices surged sharply as the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran intensified concerns about supply disruptions in West Asia.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude jumped 17.4 per cent to $106.8 per barrel, while Brent crude rose 15.65 per cent to $107.2 per barrel. The rally pushed both benchmarks above the $100 mark for the first time since 2022.

Energy markets have been reacting to fears that the conflict could disrupt supply chains and shipping routes in one of the world’s most critical oil-producing regions. The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow maritime passage linking the Persian Gulf with the Arabian Sea, has emerged as a focal point of global concern.

Roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil trade passes through this corridor, making any disruption to shipping a major risk for global energy markets. Even short-term blockages can significantly tighten supply conditions and drive prices higher.

The latest spike in crude prices has already unsettled global financial markets. Asian equities declined sharply in early trading as investors assessed the inflationary risks associated with higher energy costs.

Government Asks Oil Companies To Absorb Impact

Despite the surge in global prices, India’s domestic fuel rates have remained unchanged for now. Petrol and diesel prices are unlikely to be raised immediately. Instead, the government wants public sector oil marketing companies to absorb the cost increase temporarily.

If crude prices remain elevated for an extended period, however, OMCs could face increasing pressure on their margins. Absorbing higher input costs without raising pump prices typically leads to lower profitability for these companies.

India has used similar strategies in the past during periods of extreme price volatility, particularly when sudden spikes in global crude threatened to translate into inflationary pressures for consumers.

Retail Fuel Prices Remain Unchanged

For consumers, the immediate impact of the global oil rally has been limited.

Petrol prices in Mumbai remained at Rs 103.49 per litre, while diesel was priced at Rs 90.01 per litre. Both rates were unchanged during the latest trading session despite the surge in international crude benchmarks.

India follows a dynamic fuel pricing mechanism under which retail petrol and diesel prices are generally aligned with global crude movements. However, the government has occasionally intervened indirectly during periods of extraordinary volatility.

By asking OMCs to absorb the initial shock, policymakers may be attempting to prevent a sudden spike in fuel prices that could feed into inflation across multiple sectors of the economy.

Why Oil Prices Matter For India

India is among the world’s largest crude oil importers and relies heavily on overseas supplies to meet domestic energy demand. As a result, fluctuations in global crude prices have a direct bearing on the country’s fuel costs, inflation trajectory and trade balance.

When oil prices rise sharply, transportation costs tend to increase, which can in turn push up prices of essential goods and services across the economy.

Higher crude prices can also widen India’s current account deficit by increasing the import bill for energy. This makes managing domestic fuel prices a delicate balancing act for policymakers.

A Temporary Buffer For Consumers

For now, the government’s strategy appears aimed at providing a short-term buffer for consumers while monitoring global developments.

Whether this approach can be sustained will depend largely on how long crude prices remain elevated and whether geopolitical tensions continue to disrupt energy supplies.

If global oil prices stabilise or retreat in the coming weeks, the pressure on domestic fuel pricing could ease. However, if the rally persists, oil marketing companies may eventually need to pass on at least part of the higher costs to consumers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why have Indian fuel prices remained unchanged despite rising global crude oil prices?

The Indian government has asked state-run oil companies to temporarily absorb the impact of higher crude prices to shield consumers from immediate price shocks.

What is causing the current surge in global crude oil prices?

Heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia, particularly involving the US, Israel, and Iran, have intensified concerns about supply disruptions, driving prices up.

What is the Strait of Hormuz and why is it important for oil prices?

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical maritime passage through which about one-fifth of the world's oil trade passes, making any disruption a major risk for global energy markets.

What are the potential consequences for oil marketing companies if crude prices stay high?

If crude prices remain elevated for an extended period, oil marketing companies may face pressure on their margins as they absorb higher costs without raising pump prices.

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India's money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
Published at : 09 Mar 2026 10:51 AM (IST)
