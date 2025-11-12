Explorer
(Source: Poll of Polls)
CCTV Confirms Red Fort Blast Originated Inside Umar’s i20; Footage Shows Car Exploding On Jam-Packed Road
The CCTV captures the precise moment a Hyundai i20 driven by Dr. Umar Nabi detonated near the Red Fort Metro Station.
New CCTV footage has provided crucial evidence in the Red Fort blast investigation, confirming that the powerful explosion on November 10, 2025, was triggered from inside the suspect’s vehicle. The visual, retrieved from a nearby traffic surveillance camera, captures the precise moment a Hyundai i20 driven by Dr. Umar Nabi detonated near the Red Fort Metro Station, producing a sudden flash of light described by control room personnel as resembling a “red balloon”, as per NDTV.
(More details awaited)
Follow Breaking News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Election 2025
'Mann Nahi Hai': Maithili Thakur Quits Interview Midway After ‘Secret Blueprint’ Answer — WATCH
Election 2025
Bihar Exit Polls 2025: This Survey Predicts A Blow To Nitish Kumar
Celebrities
Veteran Actor Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Continue Recovery At Home
Cities
Red Fort Car Blast: 5 Key Developments As NIA Takes Over Investigation
Advertisement
India
7 Photos
Indian Air Force Day 2025: Have A Look At The Celebrations At National War Memorial, New Delhi
India
7 Photos
Blood Moon 2025: India Witnesses Rare Blood Moon During Total Lunar Eclipse — IN PICS
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement