New CCTV footage has provided crucial evidence in the Red Fort blast investigation, confirming that the powerful explosion on November 10, 2025, was triggered from inside the suspect’s vehicle. The visual, retrieved from a nearby traffic surveillance camera, captures the precise moment a Hyundai i20 driven by Dr. Umar Nabi detonated near the Red Fort Metro Station, producing a sudden flash of light described by control room personnel as resembling a “red balloon”, as per NDTV.

(More details awaited)