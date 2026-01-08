The US Embassy in India has warned that violating American laws can have serious consequences for student visa holders, stressing that staying in the United States is a privilege, not a right.

In a post on X, the embassy said those who are arrested or found breaking the law risk having their visas revoked, could face deportation, and may also become ineligible for future US visas. “Breaking U.S. laws can have serious consequences for your student visa. Follow the rules and don’t jeopardise your travel,” the post read.

What Did US Embassy In India Say?

Reiterating a stance it has frequently highlighted in recent months, the embassy asserted, “A US visa is a privilege, not a right.” In an earlier post dated June 19, it had similarly cautioned that visa screening continues even after a visa is issued, and that violations of the law could lead to revocation.

The advisory comes amid tighter scrutiny of visa applicants. On June 23, the US Embassy asked those applying for F, M, or J non-immigrant visas to set their social media profiles to public, stating that this step is part of the vetting process to verify identity and determine admissibility to the United States.