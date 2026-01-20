Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Deep Dive: From Golden Dome To Greenland — How Trump's Arctic Ambitions Are Reshaping Global Power

ABP Deep Dive: From Golden Dome To Greenland — How Trump’s Arctic Ambitions Are Reshaping Global Power

Trump links Greenland to his Golden Dome missile shield, threatening tariffs on European allies as tensions rise over Arctic security and U.S. strategy.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 07:56 AM (IST)

Donald Trump’s approach to foreign policy has frequently surprised allies and adversaries alike, often blending blunt rhetoric with long-term strategic aims. His latest push to revive the idea of U.S. control over Greenland has once again placed that pattern under scrutiny, this time linking the Arctic territory directly to his proposed multi-layered missile defense initiative, dubbed the “Golden Dome.”

What once appeared to be a controversial real estate fantasy has now evolved into a broader national security argument. Trump’s renewed focus on Greenland has sparked global discussion about the island’s role in future defense architecture, particularly as competition with Russia and China intensifies in the Arctic region.

Tariffs As A Pressure Tool

In a move that rattled several European capitals, Trump announced sweeping tariffs on key U.S. allies that maintain or plan to expand military activity in and around Greenland. Beginning February 1, imports from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland will face a 10% duty, as per ABC News. Trump warned that if negotiations stall, those tariffs will rise sharply to 25% by June 1 and remain until Washington secures control of the island.

The threat has introduced a new layer of economic friction within NATO, raising questions about alliance unity and the use of trade measures to pursue strategic objectives.

Why Greenland Matters To Washington

At the heart of Trump’s argument is Greenland’s strategic location and existing U.S. military presence. The island hosts the Pituffik Space Base, the Pentagon’s northernmost outpost, staffed by around 150 American personnel. Positioned along potential Arctic missile trajectories, the base plays a role in early warning and surveillance operations.

Trump has repeatedly argued that this presence is insufficient and that European partners lack the capability to defend the territory against rival powers. In a social media post, he stated: “The United States needs Greenland for National Security. It is vital for the Golden Dome we are building. NATO should lead the way for us to secure it. IF WE DON’T, RUSSIA OR CHINA WILL, AND THAT IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN!”

Inside Golden Dome Vision

A congressional report released in September outlined how the Golden Dome could combine existing U.S. missile defense assets, including space-based sensors, long-range radar, and early warning systems. Interceptor platforms such as THAAD and Patriot systems were identified as potential components, capable of countering cruise missiles, hypersonic threats, and large drones, reported Euro News.

Despite these references, lawmakers acknowledged that the administration has yet to provide a detailed blueprint covering procurement, deployment, or operational command. Still, major defense firms like L3Harris Technologies, Lockheed Martin, and RTX were mentioned as possible contributors.

Diplomacy, Treaties & An Open Question

Senior U.S. officials, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have discussed the issue with Danish and Greenlandic representatives. These talks have taken place against the backdrop of the longstanding Defense of Greenland Treaty, which allows expanded U.S. military activity without transferring sovereignty.

Even so, a fundamental obstacle remains unresolved: funding and consent. Greenland’s leadership has consistently rejected the notion of a sale, leaving Trump’s Arctic ambition suspended between strategic vision and political reality.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 07:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Europe Greenland TRUMP
