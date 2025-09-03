CAA Cut-Off Date Extended: Persecuted Minorities Who Came To India By 2024 Allowed To Stay

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaCAA Cut-Off Date Extended: Persecuted Minorities Who Came To India By 2024 Allowed To Stay

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 12:48 PM (IST)
Members of minority communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, including Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians, who entered India up to December 31, 2024, to escape religious persecution, will be permitted to stay in the country even without valid passports or other travel documents, the Union Home Ministry has said.

The latest relaxation comes after a long-standing appeal by associations of displaced persons. In particular, a refugee body representing families from erstwhile East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the CAA cut-off date from 2014 to 2024, citing the continued influx of persecuted minorities across borders.

CAA CAA Cut Off Date CAA Cut Off Date Extended
