BRS' Kavitha To Launch 72-Hour Fast From August 4 Seeking Approval For 42% BC Quota Bills

HomeNewsIndiaBRS' Kavitha To Launch 72-Hour Fast From August 4 Seeking Approval For 42% BC Quota Bills

BRS MLC K. Kavitha will begin a 72-hour fast on August 4 to urge the Congress and NDA governments to approve bills granting 42% quotas for Backward Classes.

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 06:20 PM (IST)

Hyderabad, Jul 29 (PTI) BRS MLC and Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha on Tuesday announced that she will begin a 72-hour fast from August 4 here to pressurise both the Congress government in the state and the NDA government at the Centre to approve the bills providing 42 per cent quotas for Backward Classes. Kavitha said the fast will highlight the need to the need for the passage of the BC bill.

Kavitha, who has of late been organising political activities under the banner of Telangana Jagruthi, a cultural organisation headed by her, said she had held a 72-hour fast during undivided Andhra Pradesh demanding the installation of a statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar in the premises of the state legislature.

State Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Monday said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would seek President Droupadi Murmu's appointment to meet her and request assent for the Assembly bills providing 42 per cent reservation to Backward Classes.

Briefing reporters after a meeting of the state cabinet Monday night, Prabhakar said the Congress government has decided to garner support from all friendly parties at the national level, including MPs across party lines for providing 42 per cent reservation to Backward Classes (BCs) in local body polls and in education and employment opportunities.

Top leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge are also seeking the President's appointment, he added.

The bills were passed by the Legislative Assembly in March and sent to the Governor and it is pending assent from the President.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 06:20 PM (IST)
