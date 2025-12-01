Brace For A Colder Winter: IMD Forecasts Intense Cold Wave Days

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Expect a colder winter this year as India is likely to witness higher than normal cold wave days in parts of central India along with some regions in northwest and northeast India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast. Officials said the polar vortex is expected to push temperatures further down in these areas. Spatial maps indicate below-normal temperatures over Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and Gujarat. IMD says one to four or more cold wave days are possible between December and February, above the usual average. A polar vortex is a large, circular area of very cold, low-pressure air that sits above the Arctic region high up in the atmosphere.

IMD Predicts Cold Wave

IMD stated that normally five to six cold wave days are recorded over northwest India during December to February. This winter, the duration could be longer. A cold wave is declared if the minimum temperature is below the lowest 90% of daily temperatures and drops below 15°C for three consecutive days.

Normal to below-normal minimum temperatures are likely across most parts of central India, as well as adjoining peninsular and northwest India. Above-normal minimum temperatures are likely in the remaining regions, the forecast said.

December To See Lower Minimum Temperatures

During December, normal to below-normal minimum temperatures are expected across most of central and northwest India and northern peninsular India. Meanwhile, maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal across most parts of the country, except in many parts of central India and adjoining northwest and peninsular India, where normal to below-normal daytime temperatures are likely.

Rainfall Outlook

IMD says monthly rainfall across the country in December is most likely to be normal, between 79–121% of the long-period average (LPA). Above-normal rainfall is expected in many parts of peninsular India and west-central India, as well as parts of east-central and northeast India. The rest of the country is likely to receive below-normal rainfall.