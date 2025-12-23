Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
No Meeting, No Functioning: Suvendu Adhikari's Message To Bangladesh Envoy

No Meeting, No Functioning: Suvendu Adhikari’s Message To Bangladesh Envoy

By : PTI | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 10:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Kolkata, Dec 23 (PTI) West Bengal's Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said he wouldn't allow the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata to function if he was not granted an appointment for a meeting with the country's envoy here.

Adhikari said he was concerned about the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, and has sought an appointment with the country's deputy high commissioner in Kolkata.

"I will go alone to the meeting. But we will ensure larger mobilisation from December 26 if the appointment is denied. We will not let the deputy high commission function smoothly on Indian soil," he said.

Adhikari made the statement while addressing a press conference after he led a march, named 'Hindu Hunkar Padayatra', which was stopped by the police on the way to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Park Circus, leading to a clash.

"What happened in Kolkata today shows there is no difference between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Muhammad Yunus of Bangladesh," he alleged.

The BJP leader claimed several protesters were injured in the police action, and an injured woman had to be rushed to the emergency room.

"Unarmed protesters, including seers, were targeted in the barbaric police attack," he claimed.

Police said "force" was used to prevent protesters from breaching the barricades near the deputy high commission, and to maintain the law and order situation. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 23 Dec 2025 10:13 PM (IST)
Bangladesh BJP Suvendu Adhikari No Meeting No Functioning
