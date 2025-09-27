Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over a viral video showing her clapping along to the song “Kaaba in my heart, Medina in my eyes” at a Durga Puja pandal. The video, shared by BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya, features Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra performing the song inside a Durga Puja venue in Kolkata while Mamata Banerjee appears to enjoy the performance.

The BJP described the incident as a clear example of what it calls the “limits of appeasement politics.”

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi raised sharp questions in response to the video. Speaking to ANI, he asked whether political moves like these are aimed at undermining Hindu traditions. “When the entire nation is celebrating Navratri, malign thoughts and suspicious actions from some leaders are surfacing,” he said. Trivedi recalled a 2014 statement by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi about fighting the ‘Shakti’ of Hinduism, suggesting that attacks on Hindu traditions may be resurfacing during this Navratri.

He further pointed to a recent incident in Karnataka, where Banu Mushtaq was asked to offer prayers at a Devi temple. “Today, WB CM Mamata Banerjee clapped and enjoyed a song ‘Dil mein Kaaba, nazar mein Madeena’ in a Durga pandal. While there is no issue with the song itself, the question is why it is being performed at a Durga Puja pandal during Navratri, in the presence of the West Bengal CM. Are landmines being spread to challenge the ‘Shakti’ of Hinduism and undermine our traditions?” Trivedi asked.

#WATCH | Delhi | On viral video of 'Kaaba in my heart' song being sung at a Durga Pandal and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee clapping to it, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi says, "... When the entire nation is celebrating Navratri, malign thoughts and suspicious emotions of INDI Allaince… pic.twitter.com/Ufx39yM9H9 — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2025

He accused the ruling parties of using secularism as a cover to secure “radical votes” and demanded a clear explanation from the leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive (INDI) Alliance. “These are the same people who did not visit the Ram Temple even when invited. Now they are coming uninvited to a Durga Pandal and expressing love for Kaaba and Medina. We want to ask Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee their parties’ stance on this,” he added.

Earlier, Amit Malviya shared the video on X, criticizing Mamata Banerjee for inaugurating several puja pandals wearing a hijab during the inauspicious Pitru Paksha. “Madan Mitra, one of her associates, sang ‘There’s the Kaaba in my heart and Medina in my eyes’ inside a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. This is how Sanatan Dharma and Sanatani beliefs are being trampled in West Bengal. Hindus in the state must rise to protect their traditions; otherwise, nothing will be left to defend, and they will be at the mercy of rampaging jihad, as seen across Bangladesh,” Malviya wrote.

After Mamata Banerjee inaugurated several puja pandals wearing a hijab during the inauspicious Pitru Paksha, Madan Mitra, one of her sidekicks, sang, “There’s the Kaaba in my heart and Medina in my eyes,” inside a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, West Bengal.



This is how Sanatan… pic.twitter.com/cSTtQPa6uH — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 27, 2025

The incident has sparked a political debate in West Bengal, with the BJP accusing the Trinamool Congress of blurring religious lines for political gain, while raising broader questions about the limits of secular expression during traditional Hindu festivals.