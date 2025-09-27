Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaBJP Slams Mamata Banerjee Over ‘Kaaba In My Heart’ Song At Durga Pandal, Calls It Appeasement Politics

BJP criticizes Mamata Banerjee for clapping to a “Kaaba in my heart” song at a Durga Puja pandal, calling it appeasement politics and questioning its timing during Navratri in West Bengal.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 08:58 PM (IST)
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over a viral video showing her clapping along to the song “Kaaba in my heart, Medina in my eyes” at a Durga Puja pandal. The video, shared by BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya, features Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra performing the song inside a Durga Puja venue in Kolkata while Mamata Banerjee appears to enjoy the performance.

The BJP described the incident as a clear example of what it calls the “limits of appeasement politics.”

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi raised sharp questions in response to the video. Speaking to ANI, he asked whether political moves like these are aimed at undermining Hindu traditions. “When the entire nation is celebrating Navratri, malign thoughts and suspicious actions from some leaders are surfacing,” he said. Trivedi recalled a 2014 statement by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi about fighting the ‘Shakti’ of Hinduism, suggesting that attacks on Hindu traditions may be resurfacing during this Navratri.

He further pointed to a recent incident in Karnataka, where Banu Mushtaq was asked to offer prayers at a Devi temple. “Today, WB CM Mamata Banerjee clapped and enjoyed a song ‘Dil mein Kaaba, nazar mein Madeena’ in a Durga pandal. While there is no issue with the song itself, the question is why it is being performed at a Durga Puja pandal during Navratri, in the presence of the West Bengal CM. Are landmines being spread to challenge the ‘Shakti’ of Hinduism and undermine our traditions?” Trivedi asked.

He accused the ruling parties of using secularism as a cover to secure “radical votes” and demanded a clear explanation from the leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive (INDI) Alliance. “These are the same people who did not visit the Ram Temple even when invited. Now they are coming uninvited to a Durga Pandal and expressing love for Kaaba and Medina. We want to ask Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee their parties’ stance on this,” he added.

Earlier, Amit Malviya shared the video on X, criticizing Mamata Banerjee for inaugurating several puja pandals wearing a hijab during the inauspicious Pitru Paksha. “Madan Mitra, one of her associates, sang ‘There’s the Kaaba in my heart and Medina in my eyes’ inside a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. This is how Sanatan Dharma and Sanatani beliefs are being trampled in West Bengal. Hindus in the state must rise to protect their traditions; otherwise, nothing will be left to defend, and they will be at the mercy of rampaging jihad, as seen across Bangladesh,” Malviya wrote.

The incident has sparked a political debate in West Bengal, with the BJP accusing the Trinamool Congress of blurring religious lines for political gain, while raising broader questions about the limits of secular expression during traditional Hindu festivals.

Published at : 27 Sep 2025 08:58 PM (IST)
Navratri Durga Puja Amit Malviya Sudhanshu Trivedi Appeasement Politics Madan Mitra Mamata Banerjee West Bengal BJP Kolkata Trinamool Congress Hindu Traditions Political Controversy Secularism Kaaba In My Heart
