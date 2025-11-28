Trump Bans South Africa From 2026 G20 Summit Over 'Killing Of White People'

US President Donald Trump on Friday posted on X that the United States did not attend the G20 Summit in South Africa, alleging that the South African government “refuses to acknowledge or address the horrific Human Right Abuses endured by Afrikaners, and other descendants of Dutch, French, and German settlers.”

In a strongly worded statement, he claimed, “To put it more bluntly, they are killing white people, and randomly allowing their farms to be taken from them,” while criticising what he called the “Fake News Media” for not reporting on the issue.

Trump Says South Africa Blocked G20 Presidency Handover

Trump further stated that South Africa “refused to hand off the G20 Presidency to a Senior Representative from our U.S. Embassy” during the summit’s closing ceremony. According to his post, the representative was present at the event, but South Africa declined to officially transfer the role.

No Invitation for South Africa to 2026 G20, Says Trump

Citing the alleged incident, Trump announced that South Africa “will NOT be receiving an invitation to the 2026 G20,” which he said would be hosted in Miami, Florida. He added that the country had “demonstrated to the World they are not a country worthy of Membership anywhere.”

Trump Says U.S. to End Payments and Subsidies to South Africa

Concluding his post, Trump declared that the United States would “stop all payments and subsidies” to South Africa “effective immediately.” “Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he wrote.