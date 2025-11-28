Jain Muni Nilesh Chandra has issued a strong warning to political leaders, claiming that the Jain community may be forced to take up arms if their religious places continue to be demolished. He alleged that during elections, disputes are raised over language and pigeons, while Jain temples are targeted. He also accused those opposing the Dadar pigeon shelter of ignoring similar structures elsewhere in Mumbai.

'Betrayers With Fadnavis Won’t Be Spared'

Speaking on ABP Majha’s Maha Katta show, Nilesh Chandra claimed that certain leaders close to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are “traitors” who are dividing the community. “Even if it costs my life, I will not spare them,” he said. He also demanded action against illegal structures just as Jain temples were bulldozed in Vile Parle.

Chandra claimed the Jain community has always been peaceful and ancient, never building temples by demolishing others’ properties. Yet, he said, their grievances remain unresolved despite promises from leaders.

'You Only Target the Marwari Community'

Responding to criticism from MNS and the Thackeray faction over the Dadar pigeon shelter, Nilesh Chandra questioned why they do not speak about pigeon shelters in Bhendi Bazaar or Muslim-dominated areas. He alleged that rapid cemetery expansion in Mumbra and illegal settlements by Bangladeshis are ignored. “Your fight is only against the Marwari community,” he said.

He further argued that political parties create divisions based on caste and language only during elections. The Jain community, he said, has no dedicated political party and must depend on others for addressing its concerns, something he hinted the community may soon change. “Once the municipal elections are over, all this will stop,” he added.