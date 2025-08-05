'Come Of Deep Slumber': BJP Slams Karnataka Govt Over RTC Strike, Demands CM To Act

Bengaluru, Aug 5 (PTI) With the strike by state-run transport employees on Tuesday affecting bus services in Karnataka, the BJP hit out at the Congress government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, asking them to come out of "deep slumber" and resolve the issue to ensure people don't face difficulties.

The main opposition party also raised questions about the state's financial position, while asking as to why the government is unable to fulfil whatever legal demands are there from the employees and ensure that they get back to work.

The indefinite strike began at 6 am on Tuesday over demands of wage revision and payment of pending arrears, despite an interim order of the Karnataka High Court staying the protest.

"The government and the chief minister should immediately come out of the deep slumber, and from their laziness, call them (employees) and solve the problem immediately. If it is not possible for you, quit and go home. Don't you have sense, people are facing trouble, what are you doing," Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka asked.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the government should have come out with a formula based on what all can be fulfilled among the demands of the employees.

"Without doing any of it, you (government) are troubling people. The curse of the people will affect you. This government is bankrupt, its coffers are empty....the government and CM claims they have surplus funds, then fulfill the demand of the employees. We support the demands of the employees that are legal," he added.

The Joint Action Committee of the Trade Unions of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation had held a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday, which failed to resolve two issues -- payment of 38 months' arrears amounting to Rs 1,785 crore and a 25 per cent pay hike from January 1, 2024.

State BJP President B Y Vijayendra said the government, despite being aware that the employees have called for a strike, did not take it seriously. He claimed that only because Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is visiting the state later this week, that the chief minister called a meeting of employees.

"If the Congress leader's visit wasn't there, CM Siddaramaiah wouldn't have spoken to the employees. The CM held a meeting with employees yesterday carelessly, but has failed to convince them to withdraw the strike," he said.

If the government is unable to fulfill the demands of the employees because of the financial constraints, Siddaramaiah has to take the responsibility and find a solution immediately, the BJP chief said.

Students and people in the rural areas are suffering because of the strike, he said, as he urged the CM to immediately invite the striking workers for a meeting and try to resolve things, and ensure that more trouble is not caused to people.

