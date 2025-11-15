Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BJP’s Guru Prakash Paswan Slams Opposition, Says 'I Doubt Their Existence Will Survive' After Bihar Polls

NDA secures 202 of 243 Bihar Assembly seats in historic 2025 victory. BJP’s Guru Prakash Paswan criticises opposition’s caste-based strategy, calling its survival in doubt.

By : ANI | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 02:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Guru Prakash Paswan on Saturday criticised the opposition following the NDA's historic victory in the Bihar elections, asserting that their strategy of caste-based politics has failed and casting doubt on their political survival.

Speaking to ANI in Patna, Guru Prakash Paswan stated, "This is a big thing... On one side, there were people who called Chhath a drama... I doubt their existence will survive... These elections have proved that it is not possible to win by doing caste arithmetic and aiming at certain castes..."

The NDA registered a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar elections, winning 202 of the 243 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan could only secure 35 seats. The alliance secured a three-fourths majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, marking the second time the NDA crossed the 200-seat mark in state polls. In 2010, it had won 206 seats.

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

Among opposition parties, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, the Indian National Congress six, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) [CPI(ML)(L)] two, the Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) one, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] one seat.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) secured five seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won one seat. The Bihar assembly elections were conducted across two phases on November 6 and 11, respectively. Bihar recorded a historic 67.13 per cent voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6% vs 62.8%).

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had remarked that the NDA's sweeping victory in Bihar had paved the way for the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections. He also stated that the party would put an end to "Jungle Raj" in West Bengal. 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 02:25 PM (IST)
Mahagathbandhan BJP Janata Dal (United) Bihar Elections 2025 NDA Landslide
