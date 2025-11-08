Moments before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Banaras railway station on Friday, a brief confrontation broke out between BJP MLA Saurabh Srivastava and personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF). The tense exchange occurred as security was heightened for the inauguration of four new Vande Bharat Express trains.

According to reports, the incident took place when Srivastava attempted to enter a high-security area with his supporters. The RPF personnel, who were enforcing strict access control due to the Prime Minister’s arrival, tried to stop them — leading to a brief physical altercation.

ALSO READ: China Offers To Help As 'Very Poor' Air Chokes Delhi: What India Can Learn from Beijing’s Smog Battle

Tensions Erupt Amid Tight Security

PM #वाराणसी आ रहे है.



एक महिला कार्यकर्ता को PM सिक्योरिटी में तैनात RPF कर्मी ने रोका तो बीजेपी विधायक सौरभ श्रीवास्तव अड़ गये, अफसर से हाथापाई कर दी. फिर सीओ से बहस करने में जुट गये



बनारस रेलवे स्टेशन का वीडियो है pic.twitter.com/HtkLLuSizK — Narendra Pratap (@hindipatrakar) November 8, 2025

A video of the scuffle has since gone viral on social media, showing the MLA and the RPF personnel pushing each other near the platform area. Eyewitnesses said the confrontation was quickly brought under control, and Srivastava later proceeded inside once the situation was defused.

Security at the Banaras railway station had been ramped up significantly, with restricted entry zones established to ensure smooth proceedings during the Prime Minister’s visit. The arrangements were part of the preparations for the flagging-off ceremony of multiple Vande Bharat Express trains, aimed at improving regional connectivity.

PM Modi Flags Off Four Vande Bharat Trains

Prime Minister Modi flagged off four new Vande Bharat Express trains including the Banaras–Khajuraho route, during his two-day visit to Varanasi. The other trains connecting Lucknow–Saharanpur, Firozpur–Delhi, and Ernakulam–Bengaluru were inaugurated virtually.

The Banaras–Khajuraho train, departing from platform number 8, is expected to boost tourism and connectivity between major cultural hubs such as Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Chitrakoot. Despite the earlier commotion, the event proceeded smoothly, marking another milestone in the expansion of India’s semi-high-speed rail network.