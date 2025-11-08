Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaChina Offers To Help As 'Very Poor' Air Chokes Delhi: What India Can Learn from Beijing’s Smog Battle

China Offers To Help As 'Very Poor' Air Chokes Delhi: What India Can Learn from Beijing’s Smog Battle

As Delhi’s air quality worsens, China's battle to clean its toxic air holds crucial lessons for India amid its ongoing efforts to curb the alarming levels of pollution in the national capital.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 02:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

China has offered to help India tackle its worsening pollution crisis, particularly in the National Capital Region, as Delhi continues to choke amid thick smog and a "very poor" Air Quality Index (AQI). 

The Chinese Embassy in India on Wednesday posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Beijing is ready to share its experience in controlling severe air pollution after successfully improving air quality in major cities such as Beijing and Shanghai.

Chinese Embassy spokesperson Yu Jing wrote, “China once struggled with severe smog, too. We stand ready to share our journey toward blue ones, and believe India will get there soon.”

How China Fought Its Pollution Crisis

Over the past decade, China has faced pollution challenges similar to India’s. In 2013, the Chinese government declared a “war against pollution,” launching a multi-year, USD 100 billion campaign to clean its toxic air. 

Key steps included relocating industries away from dense urban areas, restricting vehicular emissions, shutting down heavy-polluting factories, and switching from coal to natural gas for energy. These aggressive reforms led to visible improvements across several cities.

According to The New York Times, Beijing now enjoys more than 100 additional days of clear skies each year compared to when the campaign began.

China also focused heavily on reforestation and renewable energy. Through landmark initiatives like the “Great Green Wall” project, the country planted over 35 billion trees across 12 provinces, which was one of the largest afforestation efforts in recent times.

Data from Earth.org shows that China’s forestry expenditure per hectare surpassed that of the US and Europe, standing nearly three times higher than the global average. Alongside this, the nation significantly ramped up clean energy production, integrating solar, and wind power across its industrial infrastructure.

Delhi’s Air Quality Remains In ‘Very Poor’ Category

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remains far from safe levels. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city's air quality remained in the red zone with an overall AQI of 335 at 9 AM on Saturday, which is categorised as "very poor". PM2.5 remained the key pollutant today.

Since Diwali, the city's air quality has been either "poor" or "very poor," and even worsened to "severe" occasionally.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0–50 is considered "good," 51–100 "satisfactory," and 101–200 "moderate". Levels between 201–300 fall in the "poor" category and can cause breathing discomfort to most individuals upon prolonged exposure.

AQI scores of 301–400 are labeled "very poor," often leading to respiratory issues, while 401–500 is deemed "severe," affecting even healthy individuals and posing serious risks to those with existing conditions.

 

Also read
Published at : 08 Nov 2025 02:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Pollution China DELHI DELHI NEWS
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Parliament Winter Session To Be Held From December 1–19, Announces Kiren Rijiju
Parliament Winter Session To Be Held From December 1–19, Announces Kiren Rijiju
Election 2025
'We're Giving Laptops, They're Giving Kattas And Dunalis': PM Modi Attacks RJD In Bihar's Sitamarhi
'Nahi Chahiye Katta Sarkar': PM Modi Attacks Mahagathbandhan In Bihar's Sitamarhi
World
5 Indians Kidnapped In Mali Amid Al-Qaeda, ISIS Uprising In African Nation
5 Indians Kidnapped In Mali Amid Al-Qaeda, ISIS Uprising In African Nation
India
Operation Pimple: 2 Terrorists Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid In J&K's Kupwara
Operation Pimple: 2 Terrorists Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid In J&K's Kupwara
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Priyanka Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav intensify Bihar campaign
Bihar Election: Bihar Needs Books, Jobs and Growth — Not Guns and Jungle Raj
Bihar Elections: Prashant Kishor Predicts Youth and Migrant Workers as Real ‘Game Changers’
Bihar Elections: Seemanchal Turns Political Battleground as Modi, Tejashwi, and Owaisi Eye 24 Key Seats
Bihar Election news: Owaisi accuses both Alliances over bumper voting and Seemanchal neglect
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
The Last Trick Of The Survivor: Nitish Kumar And The Long Shadow Of Bihar’s Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget