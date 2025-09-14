Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BJP Becomes World's Largest Party With 14 Crore Members, JP Nadda Highlights Amaravati Development

BJP president JP Nadda says the party has 14 crore members, 240 MPs, and 1,500 MLAs, calling Modi-led government accountable. Announces Rs 15,000 crore for Amaravati development.

By : PTI | Updated at : 14 Sep 2025 03:06 PM (IST)
Visakhapatnam, Sep 14 (PTI) BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday said that the saffron party has become the world’s largest political party with 14 crore members, out of which two crore are active.

The party has 240 Lok Sabha members, around 1,500 MLAs and more than 170 MLCs across the country, he said.

Addressing a party rally here, Nadda termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA regime as "responsible and responsive".

"We are the largest political party in the world with 14 crore members. In India, we have the NDA governments in 20 states and the BJP governments in 13 states. We are the largest representative party in the country. We have 240 MPs (Lok Sabha). We have around 1,500 MLAs. We have more than 170 MLCs," he said.

Nadda said in the 11 years under PM Modi leadership there has been politics of performance and accountable government, while in the previous governments there were politics of non-performance, and they did not carry out development works. They also forgot the promises made in the manifestos.

There was family-based politics, corruption and appeasement, he said.

"We come from a party which has an ideological base," the BJP president said.

Listing out the developmental works undertaken in Andhra Pradesh, Nadda said the Centre has provided Rs 15,000 crore for the construction of the capital Amaravati.

 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 14 Sep 2025 03:06 PM (IST)
Andhra Pradesh Amaravati MLCs NDA BJP Lok Sabha JP Nadda Narendra Modi India Politics MLAs 14 Crore Members Political Development
