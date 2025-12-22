BJP Backs RSS Chief's 'Hindu Rashtra' Remarks, Oppn Says Constitution Runs Country

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday came out in support of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks describing India as a "Hindu Rashtra" and his comments flagging what he termed "Islamic extremism" in West Bengal, triggering sharp political reactions across parties.

Addressing a gathering on Sunday, Bhagwat had asserted that India is a "Hindu nation" and said no constitutional sanction is required for it, as it is a "truth".

He also raised questions over suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir's announcement to construct a Babri Masjid-like mosque in West Bengal, alleging that the move was "being done for votes". The RSS chief further stated that government funds should not be used for the construction of religious places.

Backing Bhagwat's remarks on Bengal, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo cited recent developments in Murshidabad, where an announcement regarding the construction of a Babri Masjid had been made.

Speaking to IANS, Deo said, "The entire West Bengal government called Maulanas there and afterwards, a large gathering was held where it was stated that we will build the Babri Masjid here. This is being done solely by the Trinamool Congress to appease the Muslim community, which is an insult to the Sanatanis. For show, they did suspend the MLA, but his arrest has not yet been made, indicating collusion between the government and this suspended MLA."

He further alleged that the issue was deliberately raised with elections approaching.

"This is not an issue that needed to be raised at this time, but with elections in sight, the Trinamool Congress has deliberately raised this issue through one of its MLAs. So, the RSS chief is right," Deo added.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam also supported Bhagwat's remarks and stressed the need for Hindu unity.

Speaking to IANS, Kadam said, "Our Sarsanghchalak's statement is true and attempts to shed light on the reality. On the sacred land of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee and her supporters have caused suffering, harassment and oppression to our Hindus. They have forced their way into homes, committed misconduct against women and the people of Bengal are witnessing all of this."

Kadam further alleged political motives behind references to Babri Masjid.

"Those who claim to speak in the name of Babri are doing so only for political gains. They do not care for anyone and are merely using excuses to gain control over a particular religion. However, if Hindus unite, no one would dare to engage in such Pakistan-pleasing, deceitful actions," he said.

Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande emphasised that Hindus should unite in the face of emerging challenges.

"Considering the kind of activities taking place in our country and the nature of threats we face, Hindus should not divide themselves on the basis of caste and must unite. Our party firmly believes in this stance," she told IANS.

The Opposition, however, strongly criticised the RSS chief's remarks, asserting that India is governed by the Constitution and not by ideological declarations.

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad questioned the premise of the "Hindu Rashtra" statement.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "I would like to ask Mohan Bhagwat, very respectfully, what kind of Hindu nation he wants. Today, the highest constitutional and administrative positions in our country are held by Hindus. The President, the Prime Minister and the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court are all Hindus."

Prasad pointed out that political leadership across parties is predominantly Hindu.

"Leaders of the ruling party are Hindus, and even leaders of the Opposition, including the Samajwadi Party, are Hindus. The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh is also a Hindu. So what is the scale or definition by which they measure who is Hindu and Hindu Rashtra?" he asked.

He further said Bhagwat must clarify whether such a vision aligns with constitutional values.

"Our country functions through the Constitution, through which Baba Saheb Ambedkar gave equal rights to all communities. Bhagwat should clarify whether he intends to follow the Constitution framed by Baba Saheb Ambedkar in his so-called Hindu Rashtra," Prasad added.

Janata Unnayan Party founder Humayun Kabir also reacted to Bhagwat's comments, dismissing fears of unrest.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "We respect Mohan Bhagwat, but his assessment that there might be riots here is incorrect. We will not allow any such situation. When a Trinamool leader announced the construction of a temple, there were no riots. So why would it happen now?"

Kabir further alleged links between the RSS and the Bengal government.

"Mohan Bhagwat needs the state government's permission to visit here. Since Mamata Banerjee has been helping the RSS in the state, the number of their shakhas has increased from 558 to 12,000. On the other hand, madrasas receive nothing, and the Muslim community does not get any benefits," he claimed.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)