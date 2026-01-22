Karnataka Governor Walks Out Of Assembly After Reading Two Lines Of Address: VIDEO

Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot walked out of the state assembly on Thursday after reading just two lines of his customary address to the legislature, triggering fresh political controversy and underscoring tensions between Raj Bhavan and the state government.

Gehlot was reportedly displeased with portions of the speech prepared by the Siddaramaiah-led government, particularly what were described as 11 paragraphs that allegedly contained critical references to the Centre and its policies.

Brief Address Ends Political Suspense

The governor arrived at Vidhana Soudha amid heightened political suspense that had built up over several hours. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah received him at the state legislature, briefly raising expectations that the impasse over the governor’s address had been resolved.

However, those hopes were short-lived. Gehlot began the address but concluded it almost immediately after reading just two lines, before walking out of the House.

Deadlock Over Governor’s Speech

The dramatic moment followed a standoff that began a day earlier. On Wednesday, Gehlot had refused to deliver the governor’s address to the Karnataka legislature, leading to a deadlock over the traditional speech that formally outlines the elected government’s policies and priorities.

The governor’s abrupt exit on Thursday has further intensified the political debate, with questions being raised over constitutional conventions and the growing friction between the state government and the Raj Bhavan.