How Will Mumbai Get Its New Mayor? All Eyes On Mayor Reservation As Maharashtra Prepares Lottery Draw

How Will Mumbai Get Its New Mayor? All Eyes On Mayor Reservation As Maharashtra Prepares Lottery Draw

This decides which category (General, OBC, SC, ST, women) can hold the post. While the BJP leads in most corporations, the lottery could shift political dynamics, especially in Mumbai, where the ST reservation could favour Thackeray's Shiv Sena.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 11:31 AM (IST)
With civic election results declared, Maharashtra is now set for the next crucial political exercise — deciding mayoral reservations across all 29 municipal corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The Urban Development Department will finalise the reservations through a lottery draw scheduled for Thursday at 11 am.

The lottery will determine which municipal corporation will get a mayor from which category, General, OBC, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), or women, setting the stage for intense political manoeuvring across the state.

Mayor Reservation to Be Finalised Through Lottery Draw

The lottery process will be conducted in the council chamber of the Urban Development Ministry under the chairmanship of Minister of State Madhuri Misal. Once the draw is completed, it will be clear whether the mayoral posts in Mumbai and the remaining 28 cities will be reserved for men or women, and under which social category.

In the recently concluded municipal election results, the BJP-led alliance secured a majority in nearly 22 of the 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai. Congress is expected to claim the mayor’s post in six civic bodies, while in Malegaon, Sheikh Asif’s party, ISLAM, could form the mayoral leadership. Despite these numbers, the reservation lottery has the potential to significantly alter political equations.

Mumbai Mayor Post in Sharp Focus

The mayoral reservation will be decided through a rotation, or round-robin, system. Under this system, mayoral posts rotate among General, SC, ST, OBC, and women categories. In Mumbai, the mayor’s post was reserved for the General category in the previous term, meaning it will not be included in this year’s lottery.

As a result, Mumbai’s mayor is expected to be selected from among SC, ST, or OBC categories. Only corporators belonging to the reserved category announced through the lottery will be eligible to contest the mayoral election, which will be decided through voting by corporators.

BMC, the country’s richest municipal corporation, remains the biggest political prize. While the BJP–Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena alliance has broken Uddhav Thackeray’s long-standing political dominance in the civic body, the reservation lottery still keeps the Thackeray camp hopeful.

If the mayor’s post is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe category, it could pose challenges for the BJP–Shinde alliance, as neither party has an ST corporator elected to the BMC. In contrast, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena has two elected ST corporators, potentially giving it an advantage. The final impact on each political party will become clear only after the lottery draw, following which parties can formally announce their mayoral candidates.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the mayoral reservations for Maharashtra's municipal corporations be finalized?

The mayoral reservations for all 29 municipal corporations, including the BMC, will be finalized through a lottery draw scheduled for Thursday at 11 am.

How will the mayoral reservation categories be determined?

The reservations will be determined by a lottery draw, assigning categories such as General, OBC, SC, ST, or women to each municipal corporation's mayoral post.

Will Mumbai's mayoral post be included in this year's lottery draw?

No, Mumbai's mayoral post was reserved for the General category in the previous term and will not be included in this year's lottery. It is expected to be chosen from SC, ST, or OBC categories.

What is the rotation system for mayoral posts?

Mayoral posts rotate among General, SC, ST, OBC, and women categories in a round-robin system to ensure representation over time.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 22 Jan 2026 11:31 AM (IST)
