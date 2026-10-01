BJP attacks NC over J-K Assembly resolution, alleges bid to revive autonomy issue

Jammu, Sep 30 (PTI): The BJP on Wednesday accused the National Conference (NC) of using the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly's resolution seeking restoration of statehood to revive its demand for greater autonomy.

The opposition party also alleged that the ruling NC was attempting to reopen divisive constitutional issues.

Addressing reporters here, BJP spokesperson Girdhari Lal Raina said the NC's "doctrine" had been exposed by the resolution. He alleged that the ruling party had long projected itself as indispensable to representing the interests of Kashmiris, describing it as the party's "indispensability doctrine".

"The people of J&K are now ready to break this political monopoly and expand democratic alternatives, with the BJP leading that effort," he said.

Questioning the renewed demand for autonomy, Raina referred to a 1981 statement by former NC leader Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah that Article 370 was not "sacrosanct" and could be altered or abrogated under certain circumstances. He also cited Abdullah's 1975 accord with then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Raina also lashed out at the Congress for supporting the autonomy resolution in the assembly and asked whether the party now believed that former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi had been wrong on the issue.

BJP spokesperson Abhijeet Jasrotia alleged that the autonomy demand amounted to "playing into Pakistan's hands" and said any demand for a separate flag or Constitution was "treasonous".

He said the BJP's protests reflected its commitment to "one nation, one flag and one Constitution", while alleging that Congress and its INDI alliance partners had been exposed by supporting the NC's autonomy demand.

He alleged that the NC was resorting to political diversion to conceal its "failures" in governance and said the people of Jammu and Kashmir would reject such politics.

Reacting to the recent political controversy sparked by NC spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, who allegedly said that there was a time when Kashmiris did not even have pyjamas to wear, Jasrotia called it an attempt to defame Kashmiris.

Sadiq's intent was to glorify Sheikh Abdullah's legacy, arguing that his reforms elevated the socio-economic status of Kashmiris.

Citing Walter Roper Lawrence's book 'The Valley of Kashmir', Jasrotia said historical accounts showed that Kashmiris had adequate fruit, cattle fodder, winter fuel and warm clothing and that living conditions in several respects compared favourably with parts of British-ruled India.

He also referred to the first aircraft landing at Batmaloo in Kashmir in 1925 and an aircraft landing at Juhu in Mumbai in 1928, besides the value of the Dogra-era Nanak Shahi currency.

"The pyjama (trouser) allegation is baseless and an insult to the self-sufficient people of Kashmir," Jasrotia said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Monday passed a resolution seeking the urgent restoration of full statehood to the Union Territory, including autonomy, amid a walkout by BJP MLAs. The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

“In addition to the resolutions passed by this House on 26, June 2000 and 6 November, 2024, the House calls upon the Government of India for the immediate and urgent restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and resolves that this resolution be forwarded to the Government of India,” the resolution read.

The NC-led government headed by Farooq Abdullah had passed a resolution on June 26, 2000 for restoration of greater autonomy as it existed before August 9, 1953. On November 6, 2024, the House passed a resolution seeking the restoration of special status. PTI AB RHL

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