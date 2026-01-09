The BJP accuses Mamata Banerjee of obstructing an Enforcement Directorate (ED) operation in Kolkata and threatening central agency officials. They allege she prevents investigations in the state.
‘What Is Mamata Hiding?’ BJP Attacks Bengal CM Over ED Probe In Kolkata
They claim she blocks investigations to conceal scams. Simultaneously, TMC MPs protested ED raids in Delhi, leading to detentions, including Mahua Moitra and Derek O'Brien.
The BJP has launched a sharp attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of obstructing an Enforcement Directorate (ED) operation in Kolkata and allegedly threatening central agency officials. The party claimed that Banerjee does not allow any investigation to proceed in the state and questioned what she might be trying to conceal.
Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, senior party leader and MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “In Bengal, Mamata ji does not allow any investigation. What is it that she is trying to hide?” He alleged that the chief minister’s actions during the ED operation raised serious questions about transparency and accountability.
‘Mamata Has Shamed Democracy’: BJP
Ravi Shankar Prasad said the events that unfolded in Bengal a day earlier were unprecedented in independent India. He accused Mamata Banerjee of acting in a manner that was unethical, irresponsible and unconstitutional, claiming that her conduct had “shamed the entire democratic process”.
He further stated that the ED raid was conducted at the office of a private company, questioning why the chief minister appeared “panic-stricken” over the action. “She fears that details of her alleged scams will come out. Stopping an investigation is a violation of the law. The people will hold Mamata accountable,” Prasad said. The BJP reiterated its allegation that Banerjee had threatened ED officials and was consistently blocking probes in the state.
TMC MPs Protest In Delhi, Detentions Made
Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs staged a protest in Delhi on January 9, 2026, outside the office of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Senior leaders including Derek O’Brien, Shatabdi Roy, Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad took part in the demonstration.
The MPs were protesting against ED raids at the Kolkata offices of I-PAC and the residence of its co-founder Pratik Jain. Police intervened at the site, removed the protesters, and detained Mahua Moitra and Derek O’Brien as the demonstration escalated.
