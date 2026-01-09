Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'What Is Mamata Hiding?' BJP Attacks Bengal CM Over ED Probe In Kolkata

‘What Is Mamata Hiding?’ BJP Attacks Bengal CM Over ED Probe In Kolkata

They claim she blocks investigations to conceal scams. Simultaneously, TMC MPs protested ED raids in Delhi, leading to detentions, including Mahua Moitra and Derek O'Brien.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 09 Jan 2026 02:18 PM (IST)



The BJP has launched a sharp attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of obstructing an Enforcement Directorate (ED) operation in Kolkata and allegedly threatening central agency officials. The party claimed that Banerjee does not allow any investigation to proceed in the state and questioned what she might be trying to conceal.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, senior party leader and MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “In Bengal, Mamata ji does not allow any investigation. What is it that she is trying to hide?” He alleged that the chief minister’s actions during the ED operation raised serious questions about transparency and accountability.

‘Mamata Has Shamed Democracy’: BJP

Ravi Shankar Prasad said the events that unfolded in Bengal a day earlier were unprecedented in independent India. He accused Mamata Banerjee of acting in a manner that was unethical, irresponsible and unconstitutional, claiming that her conduct had “shamed the entire democratic process”.

He further stated that the ED raid was conducted at the office of a private company, questioning why the chief minister appeared “panic-stricken” over the action. “She fears that details of her alleged scams will come out. Stopping an investigation is a violation of the law. The people will hold Mamata accountable,” Prasad said. The BJP reiterated its allegation that Banerjee had threatened ED officials and was consistently blocking probes in the state.

TMC MPs Protest In Delhi, Detentions Made

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs staged a protest in Delhi on January 9, 2026, outside the office of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Senior leaders including Derek O’Brien, Shatabdi Roy, Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad took part in the demonstration.

The MPs were protesting against ED raids at the Kolkata offices of I-PAC and the residence of its co-founder Pratik Jain. Police intervened at the site, removed the protesters, and detained Mahua Moitra and Derek O’Brien as the demonstration escalated.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the BJP accusing Mamata Banerjee of?

The BJP accuses Mamata Banerjee of obstructing an Enforcement Directorate (ED) operation in Kolkata and threatening central agency officials. They allege she prevents investigations in the state.

Why did TMC MPs protest in Delhi?

TMC MPs protested outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah's office against ED raids at I-PAC offices and its co-founder's residence in Kolkata.

What was the BJP's reaction to Mamata Banerjee's actions during the ED operation?

The BJP called her actions unethical, irresponsible, and unconstitutional, stating she has

Were any TMC MPs detained during the protest in Delhi?

Yes, Mahua Moitra and Derek O'Brien were among the TMC MPs detained by the police during their protest in Delhi.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.

Published at : 09 Jan 2026 02:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee BJP BEngal News
