Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaBJD MP Urges Govt To Shift Winter, Budget Sessions Out Of Delhi Amid ‘Man-Made’ Pollution Crisis

BJD MP Urges Govt To Shift Winter, Budget Sessions Out Of Delhi Amid ‘Man-Made’ Pollution Crisis

BJD MP Manas Ranjan Mangaraj urged the government to relocate Parliament's Winter and Budget sessions from Delhi due to hazardous air pollution.

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 02:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) BJD Rajya Sabha member Manas Ranjan Mangaraj on Thursday appealed to the government to relocate Parliament's Winter and Budget sessions out of Delhi until air quality improves, calling the capital's annual pollution crisis a "man-made disaster".

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Mangaraj, who hails from Odisha, drew parallels between his state's efficient response to natural calamities and the need for similar urgency in addressing Delhi's air pollution.

"Coming from Odisha, a state that fights cyclones, floods and natural calamities with unmatched discipline, I know what a crisis looks like. But what troubles me is... Delhi," he said.

The MP highlighted the daily exposure to toxic air faced by members, parliamentary officers, drivers, sanitation workers, and security personnel who keep the House functioning. "We cannot ignore their suffering. We cannot pretend this is normal," he said, adding that holding crucial parliamentary sessions during peak pollution months puts lives at risk unnecessarily.

Mangaraj suggested several cities with cleaner air and adequate infrastructure as potential alternatives, including Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Gandhinagar, Bengaluru, Goa, and Dehradun.

"If Odisha can evacuate lakhs of people within hours during a cyclone and save lives with precision, then surely the government of India can relocate two sessions of Parliament to protect the health of its own members and staff," he argued.

Emphasising that his proposal was not politically motivated, Mangaraj said, "This is not about politics. This is about life and dignity. Parliament must show leadership. Parliament must show that the right to live comes before condemnation." He urged the government to initiate structured consultations without delay to explore the feasibility of rotating Parliament sessions to cities with better air quality during the winter months.

Delhi's air quality typically deteriorates sharply between October and January due to a combination of factors, including stubble burning, vehicular emissions, construction dust, and weather conditions that trap pollutants. The winter session, which includes crucial legislative business and the budget session, coincides with the annual peak pollution period. PTI LUX DRR

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Dec 2025 02:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Odisha BJP Delhi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
North Goa Bans Fireworks Inside Tourist Establishments After Nightclub Blaze Kills 25
North Goa Bans Fireworks Inside Tourist Establishments After Nightclub Blaze Kills 25
World
‘Cutting Our Nose To ...’: US Lawmaker Uses Modi–Putin Selfie To Warn Washington On India Policy
‘Cutting Our Nose To ...’: US Lawmaker Uses Modi–Putin Selfie To Warn Washington On India Policy
News
Goa Night Club Fire, Owners Luthra Brothers Detained In Thailand
Goa Night Club Fire, Owners Luthra Brothers Detained In Thailand
World
Trump’s ‘Gold Card’ Explained: What It Means, Who Can Apply & The $1 Million Cost
Trump’s ‘Gold Card’ Explained: What It Means, Who Can Apply & The $1 Million Cost
Advertisement

Videos

Luthra Brothers Detained at Phuket’s Indigo Hotel; India Begins Extradition Process
Goa Club Fire: Luthra Brothers Detained in Thailand, Extradition to India Underway
Goa Nightclub Fire: After 25 Deaths in Goa Fire, Club Owners Caught Hiding in Thailand
Breaking: Farmers Clash With Police in Hanumangarh, Vehicles Torched in Protest
Rajasthan Protest Update: Farmers Stick to Demands as Tibbi Tension Remains High After Violent Ethanol Plant Clash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget