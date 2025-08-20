Bill To Remove PM, CMs Introduced In Lok Sabha Amid Opposition's Protests

The Lok Sabha turned chaotic on Wednesday as the government introduced three highly debated bills that could automatically remove a Prime Minister, Union Minister, Chief Minister, or any Minister of State or Union Territory from office if they remain in jail for 30 consecutive days over serious criminal charges.

Home Minister Amit Shah presented the proposed legislation, the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill 2025, the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill 2025, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025, sparking intense protests from Opposition parties in Parliament. Lawmakers vocally opposed the move, chanting “Bill waapis lo!” as tensions escalated across the House.