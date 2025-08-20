Bill To Remove PM, CMs Introduced In Lok Sabha Amid Opposition's Protests

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaBill To Remove PM, CMs Introduced In Lok Sabha Amid Opposition's Protests

Lok Sabha erupted as Amit Shah introduced bills to remove ministers jailed for 30 days. Opposition protested loudly in Parliament, chanting “Bill waapis lo!” amid tense debates over accountability.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 02:17 PM (IST)
The Lok Sabha turned chaotic on Wednesday as the government introduced three highly debated bills that could automatically remove a Prime Minister, Union Minister, Chief Minister, or any Minister of State or Union Territory from office if they remain in jail for 30 consecutive days over serious criminal charges.

Home Minister Amit Shah presented the proposed legislation, the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill 2025, the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill 2025, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025, sparking intense protests from Opposition parties in Parliament. Lawmakers vocally opposed the move, chanting “Bill waapis lo!” as tensions escalated across the House.

