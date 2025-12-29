Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Ishita Sengar, daughter of former BJP MLA and Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar, has written an open letter claiming relentless threats, harassment, and social abuse against her family over the high-profile case. The letter comes as the Supreme Court stayed the Delhi High Court’s order granting Sengar bail, reaffirming faith in the judiciary.

Ishita Sengar, daughter of former BJP MLA and 2017 Unnao rape case convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar, has written an emotional open letter claiming that her family has faced “fear, abuse and relentless threats” for over eight years.

The letter details the family’s struggle to navigate legal proceedings while facing social stigma and harassment online.

Boldly Expresses Fear

Ishita said she is “exhausted and frightened,” and described how public hostility and threats on social media have affected her family. She highlighted the impact on her personal life, alleging that her identity is often reduced to “the daughter of a BJP MLA,” leaving her voiceless and vulnerable despite following legal processes.

I am writing this letter as a daughter who is exhausted, frightened, and slowly losing faith, but still holding on to hope because there is nowhere else left to go.



For eight years, my family and I have waited. Quietly.… — Dr Ishita Sengar (@IshitaSengar) December 29, 2025

Family Faces Abuse, Mock

The letter alleges that the Sengar family has been “abused, mocked, and dehumanised” repeatedly. Ishita claimed that they have been drained financially, emotionally, and physically while pursuing justice, writing letters, making calls, and approaching authorities and media houses to have their voices heard. She emphasised that silence was chosen out of trust in institutions, not out of “power.”

Questions Public Pressure

Ishita criticised the “fear deliberately manufactured” around the case, saying it pressures judges, journalists, and institutions into silence. She stressed that this public outrage often overshadows facts and evidence, leaving ordinary citizens like her family unprotected. The letter called for fair treatment, dignity, and a system where truth prevails over public frenzy.

Supreme Court Steps In

The open letter comes as the Supreme Court stayed the Delhi High Court order that had suspended Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s life sentence and granted him bail. The high court had cited the length of custody and considered the aggravated offence under Section 5(c) of the POCSO Act to not be fully made out.

Sengar, who was convicted by a trial court in December 2019 and sentenced to life imprisonment, has served over seven years and five months in prison. The Unnao rape survivor expressed satisfaction with the Supreme Court’s decision, saying she has faith in the judiciary and feels that justice continues to prevail.

She reiterated that her fight for justice has been ongoing since the beginning of the case.