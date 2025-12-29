Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'North East People Are Indians, Not Chinese': Congress Demands Justice For Anjel Chakma

‘North East People Are Indians, Not Chinese’: Congress Demands Justice For Anjel Chakma

Congress also flagged serious concerns over police action, citing the family’s claim that an FIR was registered nearly 12 days after the incident.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 06:37 PM (IST)

Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said the killing of Anjel Chakma in Dehradun exposes deep-rooted prejudice against people from the North East and raises serious questions about law & order nd governance. Recalling the incident, Gogoi said Anjel was forced to assert his identity by saying, “I am Indian, not Chinese,” moments before he was attacked.

Gogoi said that on December 9, Anjel Chakma, a 24-year-old from Tripura, was returning from a market with his brother when he was racially abused and called “Chinese”. When Anjel objected and asked what proof he needed to give to be recognised as Indian, he was attacked from behind by five people.

He said Anjel battled for his life for nearly 14 days before succumbing to his injuries. Gogoi described the incident as a stark reminder of how racial abuse against people from the North East has been normalised and can turn fatal.

FIR Delay  & Demand For Justice

The Congress leader also flagged serious concerns over police action, citing the family’s claim that an FIR was registered nearly 12 days after the incident. Gogoi said the complaint was acted upon only after students staged protests. While four people have been arrested, he said the main accused is still absconding.

Gogoi pointed out that many young people from the North East travel across India for education, just as Anjel went to Uttarakhand to study. “He went there to study, but lost his life,” he said, adding that the government must address social hierarchies and prejudice in society.

He criticised the Centre’s “One India” narrative, saying it often ignores India’s diversity, its many languages, cultures, states and faces. Gogoi also called for greater awareness about the history and culture of the North East and its contribution to India.

Demanding swift action, Gogoi said the case should be fast-tracked in court, the absconding accused arrested immediately, and a probe ordered into the delay in registering the FIR. He said justice for Anjel Chakma is crucial to restoring trust among people from the North East that they are safe anywhere in the country.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 29 Dec 2025 06:37 PM (IST)
