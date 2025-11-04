Bilaspur Train Accident: Passenger Rams Goods Train; Railways Release Helpline Numbers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A tragic train accident took place near Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, around 4 PM on Monday, when a MEMU local train (No. 68733) traveling from Gevra Road to Bilaspur collided with a freight train on the up line between Gatora and Bilaspur. The impact was severe, causing the first coach of the passenger train to mount the goods train, leading to extensive damage and panic among passengers.

Railway officials and emergency response teams from the South East Central Railway (SECR) have reached the site, where rescue and relief operations are ongoing. Efforts are focused on evacuating trapped passengers, administering first aid, and transporting the injured to nearby hospitals. The accident has led to the suspension and diversion of several train services along the route.

Visuals from the scene show overturned coaches and rescue workers cutting through mangled metal to pull passengers to safety. Authorities said the exact number of casualties is still being ascertained, but preliminary reports suggest multiple injuries and significant damage to the passenger train.

The cause of the collision is under investigation, with officials examining possible signal failure, human error, or mechanical malfunction as contributing factors.

To assist families and passengers seeking information, the Railways has set up dedicated helpline numbers:

Champa Junction: 808595652

Raigarh: 975248560

Pendra Road: 8294730162

Helpline Numbers at the Accident Site: 9752485499, 8602007202

Senior SECR officials are monitoring the situation, and more details are expected to be released as the rescue and investigation efforts continue through the night.

