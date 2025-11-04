Bilaspur Train Accident; 4 Dead, Several Passengers Injured, Rs 10 Lakh Compensation Announced

Chhattisgarh Train Accident: Four passengers died and several others suffered injuries in a major train accident near Lalkhadan in Bilaspur district, Chhattisgarh, on Tuesday evening when a Korba passenger train collided head-on with a freight train on the Howrah route.

According to official information, a MEMU train coach collided with a goods train near Bilaspur station around 4:00 p.m. Two people were injured in the incident. Railway officials said all available resources have been mobilized, and necessary measures are being taken to ensure proper medical care for the injured.

Bilaspur Train Accident

The impact of the collision caused extensive damage to the passenger train, triggering panic among onboard travellers. Eyewitnesses reported a loud crash followed by scenes of chaos as passengers scrambled to safety amid mangled compartments and scattered debris.

Talking to IANS, a local said, "...One train was stranded when another train coming from the Raigarh side collided with it from behind..."

Railway officials and emergency response teams rushed to the site and have launched large-scale rescue and relief operations. Medical units from Bilaspur and nearby districts have been deployed, while local authorities are assisting with the evacuation and treatment of the injured.

Senior officials from South East Central Railway (SECR) have reached the scene, and efforts are under way to clear the tracks and restore movement on the busy route. Train services along the section have been suspended or diverted pending completion of rescue operations.

A video of the incident captured the moment a local goods train collided with another train from behind, causing extensive damage to several coaches.

Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh: A local goods train coming from Raigarh collided with another train from behind. Details about casualties or injuries are yet to be confirmed pic.twitter.com/0zNQizPXO0 — IANS (@ians_india) November 4, 2025

While the exact number of casualties and injuries is yet to be confirmed, officials said preliminary reports indicate significant damage. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Compensation Announced For Victims

According to a statement from South East Central Railway. The railway administration has announced compensation for the victims of the accident.