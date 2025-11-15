Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaBihar Tragedy: Five Killed, Five Injured In Muzaffarpur House Fire

Bihar Tragedy: Five Killed, Five Injured In Muzaffarpur House Fire

Five family members die, five injured in Muzaffarpur house fire, suspected short circuit; victims rushed to hospital, police and fire teams control blaze, investigation underway.

By : PTI | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 01:56 PM (IST)
Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Nov 15 (PTI) Five members of a family died and five others suffered serious burns after a fire broke out in their house in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, officials said on Saturday.

The deceased include Lalan Shah, his mother, wife and two children. Five injured persons have been admitted to the nearest government hospital.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Superintendent of Police Suchitra Kumari said, "The incident took place in ward number 13 in Motipur locality around midnight. The fire, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, engulfed the third floor of the building when occupants were in their sleep." "Fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. Five people died on the spot and five others suffered serious burn injuries... The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination," she added.

Initially, locals rushed to the spot after witnessing the leaping flames and hearing loud shrieks but couldn't do much. They alerted the fire control room and local police about the incident. Further investigation is on, she added.

 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 01:56 PM (IST)
