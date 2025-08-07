Bihar Police Lathicharge BPSC Aspirants Protesting Against STET Schedule: Video

Tensions flared in Bihar on Wednesday as police resorted to lathicharge to disperse a group of TRE 4 aspirants who were staging a protest demanding a postponement of the upcoming Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET).

The protest, held near the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) office, saw dozens of candidates raising slogans against the exam schedule, claiming that the timeline for STET 2025 is too tight and leaves inadequate time for preparation. The situation turned chaotic when police intervened to clear the crowd, leading to a lathicharge that injured several aspirants.

#WATCH | Patna: Police lathicharge the protesting TRE 4 aspirants demanding a delay in the STET Exam. pic.twitter.com/DfKGeybgtT — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2025



What Is STET

The STET, conducted by the BSEB, is a crucial state-level exam for candidates aspiring to teach in Classes 9 to 12 in government schools across Bihar. It serves as a qualifying test for both secondary and senior secondary teaching positions.

(More details awaited)