Bihar Police Lathicharge BPSC Aspirants Protesting Against STET Schedule: Video

Bihar Police Lathicharge BPSC Aspirants Protesting Against STET Schedule: Video

Bihar police used lathicharge to disperse protesting TRE 4 aspirants demanding postponement of the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) near the BSEB office.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 02:27 PM (IST)

Tensions flared in Bihar on Wednesday as police resorted to lathicharge to disperse a group of TRE 4 aspirants who were staging a protest demanding a postponement of the upcoming Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET).

The protest, held near the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) office, saw dozens of candidates raising slogans against the exam schedule, claiming that the timeline for STET 2025 is too tight and leaves inadequate time for preparation. The situation turned chaotic when police intervened to clear the crowd, leading to a lathicharge that injured several aspirants.


What Is STET 

The STET, conducted by the BSEB, is a crucial state-level exam for candidates aspiring to teach in Classes 9 to 12 in government schools across Bihar. It serves as a qualifying test for both secondary and senior secondary teaching positions.

(More details awaited)

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 02:27 PM (IST)
BIHAR
