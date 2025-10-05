Bihar BJP Chief’s Burqa Voter Verification Proposal Sparks Heated Political Debate

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Bihar is witnessing a fresh political storm after BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal's call to verify burqa-clad women voters ahead of the upcoming elections. The proposal, made following his meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, had provoked strong criticism from the opposition and raised eyebrows within BJP's own alliance.

Jaiswal emphasised the need for stricter voter identification, stating, “Tallying of faces of voters, especially burqa-clad women, must be ensured with respective EPIC cards so that only genuine voters get to exercise their franchise.” His suggestion is part of a broader set of measures aimed at tightening electoral verification procedures.

Opposition Accuses BJP Of Divisive Politics

The remark triggered a strong response from the RJD. Abhay Kushwaha, the MP leading the RJD delegation to the Election Commission, accused the BJP of pushing a politically motivated agenda. “This is a political conspiracy. The Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls has just been completed, with new EPIC cards issued to all voters. Voter identification is not an issue, but BJP seems determined to advance its own strategy,” he said sharply.

This controversy recalls a similar incident last year in Hyderabad, when a BJP candidate asked burqa-clad voters to reveal their faces. At that time, the Chief Election Commissioner clarified that voter verification would follow election rules while respecting cultural sensitivities.

BJP Ally JDU Distances Itself, Deputy CM Offers Support

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha defended Jaiswal, likening burqa verification to checks for Hindu women wearing veils. “The law should apply equally to everyone. Whether a woman wears a burqa or a ghoonghat, if the Election Commission requires facial verification, it must be the same for all. Women officers will conduct these checks, so there is no problem,” Sinha stated, emphasising that the poll body’s decision will be final.

Meanwhile, BJP ally JDU expressed disapproval. Senior JDU leader Khalid Anwar said, “Our leader, Nitish Kumar, does not endorse such politics. The Election Commission should respond appropriately. JDU has always prioritised women’s rights.”

As Bihar gears up for its elections, this controversy highlights the delicate interplay between voter verification, cultural practices, and political strategy, setting the stage for intense discussions in the coming weeks.