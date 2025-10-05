Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaBihar BJP Chief’s Burqa Voter Verification Proposal Sparks Heated Political Debate

Bihar BJP Chief’s Burqa Voter Verification Proposal Sparks Heated Political Debate

BJP Bihar chief Dilip Jaiswal’s call to verify burqa-clad voters ignites political uproar, with RJD accusing BJP of divisive politics and JDU distancing itself ahead of state elections.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 12:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bihar is witnessing a fresh political storm after BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal's call to verify burqa-clad women voters ahead of the upcoming elections. The proposal, made following his meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, had provoked strong criticism from the opposition and raised eyebrows within BJP's own alliance.

Jaiswal emphasised the need for stricter voter identification, stating, “Tallying of faces of voters, especially burqa-clad women, must be ensured with respective EPIC cards so that only genuine voters get to exercise their franchise.” His suggestion is part of a broader set of measures aimed at tightening electoral verification procedures.

ALSO READ: Air India Amritsar-Birmingham Flight Detects RAT Deployment Mid-Air, Lands Safely

Opposition Accuses BJP Of Divisive Politics

The remark triggered a strong response from the RJD. Abhay Kushwaha, the MP leading the RJD delegation to the Election Commission, accused the BJP of pushing a politically motivated agenda. “This is a political conspiracy. The Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls has just been completed, with new EPIC cards issued to all voters. Voter identification is not an issue, but BJP seems determined to advance its own strategy,” he said sharply.

This controversy recalls a similar incident last year in Hyderabad, when a BJP candidate asked burqa-clad voters to reveal their faces. At that time, the Chief Election Commissioner clarified that voter verification would follow election rules while respecting cultural sensitivities.

BJP Ally JDU Distances Itself, Deputy CM Offers Support

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha defended Jaiswal, likening burqa verification to checks for Hindu women wearing veils. “The law should apply equally to everyone. Whether a woman wears a burqa or a ghoonghat, if the Election Commission requires facial verification, it must be the same for all. Women officers will conduct these checks, so there is no problem,” Sinha stated, emphasising that the poll body’s decision will be final.

Meanwhile, BJP ally JDU expressed disapproval. Senior JDU leader Khalid Anwar said, “Our leader, Nitish Kumar, does not endorse such politics. The Election Commission should respond appropriately. JDU has always prioritised women’s rights.”

As Bihar gears up for its elections, this controversy highlights the delicate interplay between voter verification, cultural practices, and political strategy, setting the stage for intense discussions in the coming weeks.

Published at : 05 Oct 2025 12:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Elections 2025 BJP Controversy Burqa Voter Verification Dilip Jaiswal Statement
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Air India Amritsar-Birmingham Flight Detects RAT Deployment Mid-Air, Lands Safely
Air India Amritsar-Birmingham Flight Detects RAT Deployment Mid-Air, Lands Safely
Cities
6 Dead As Massive Landslide Hits Darjeeling, Villages Cut Off After Bridge Collapse
6 Dead As Massive Landslide Hits Darjeeling, Villages Cut Off After Bridge Collapse
India
Health Ministry Calls For Emergency Meet After Toxic Cough Syrup Claims Children's Lives In MP, Rajasthan
Health Ministry Calls Emergency Meeting After Child Deaths Due To Toxic Cough Syrup
World
Israel Agreed To 'Withdrawal Line', Ceasefire To Come Into Effect After Hamas' Confirmation: Trump
Israel Agreed To 'Withdrawal Line', Ceasefire To Come Into Effect After Hamas' Confirmation: Trump
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Multi-State Violence, Disasters And Election Stir Shake Bihar And Several States Update!!!
Breaking: Tragic Spate Of Violence And Disasters Across States — Elections, Murders, Fires, And Protests
Breaking: Shooter Injures Two; Hamza At Large As Prayagraj Car Hits Immersion Crowd — Six Injured On
Alert: Deadly Cough Syrup Claims 11 Lives Across States, Violence Erupts In Chhindwara
Shocking: Drunk Man And Chain-Snatcher Caught On Railway Tracks In Separate Incidents
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget