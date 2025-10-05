Air India Amritsar-Birmingham Flight Detects RAT Deployment Mid-Air, Lands Safely

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





An Air India flight from Amritsar to the United Kingdom landed safely in Birmingham after it experienced the deployment of its Ram Air Turbine (RAT) during final approach on Saturday.

The aircraft was grounded for checks after its landing, which led to the cancellation of the subsequent flight from Birmingham to New Delhi.

"The operating crew of flight AI117 from Amritsar to Birmingham on 04 October 2025 detected deployment of the Ram Air Turbine (RAT) of the aircraft during its final approach. All electrical and hydraulic parameters were found normal, and the aircraft performed a safe landing at Birmingham. The aircraft has been grounded for further checks and consequently, AI114 from Birmingham to Delhi has been cancelled and alternative arrangements are being made to accommodate the guests," Air India spokesperson said.

The airline, however, did not share specific details, including the number of people on board.

The Ram Air Turbine (RAT) deploys automatically in the event of a dual-engine failure or total electronic or hydraulic system failure, using wind speed to generate emergency power.

Air India Boeing Crash Probe Underway

Notably, engine, hydraulic, electrical failures, or even software malfunction are among the possible causes being examined in connection with the Air India Boeing 787 crash that occurred in June this year.

On June 12, an Air India Boeing 787-8 aircraft (Flight AI171) bound for London Gatwick crashed into a medical hostel complex shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad, killing 260 people, including 241 onboard.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is probing the incident. In its preliminary report released in July, the AAIB revealed that the engine fuel control switches were cut off just seconds after lift-off. One pilot was heard asking the other why he had cut them off, to which the latter reportedly replied that he had not.

Although the switches were turned back on, one engine continued to decelerate, leading to the tragic crash within approximately 30 seconds of take-off, according to the AAIB’s 15-page report.

Meanwhile, Boeing has maintained silence on what is being described as one of India’s deadliest air disasters in three decades.