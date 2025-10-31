Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaBahubali vs Bahubali: Bihar’s Big Showdown In Mokama-Anant Singh Faces Surajbhan’s Wife Veena Devi

Bahubali vs Bahubali: Bihar’s Big Showdown In Mokama-Anant Singh Faces Surajbhan’s Wife Veena Devi

Mokama faces a high-stakes election between "Bahubalis" Anant Singh (JD(U)) and Veena Devi (RJD), reigniting a family rivalry.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 04:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Mokama Assembly constituency in Bihar’s Patna district is once again at the center of a high-stakes political contest, as two heavyweight figures — Anant Singh and Veena Devi — prepare to face off in what is being described as a showdown between two “Bahubalis.” The election, scheduled for November 6 in the first phase of polling, promises to be one of the most closely watched battles in the state.

Mokama, historically marked by its volatile political climate and the dominance of Bhumihaar leaders, finds both major contenders emerging from the same community, intensifying the competition for influence and legacy, as per a report on ANI.

Bihar Elections: Bahubali vs Bahubali

Anant Singh, popularly known as “Chhote Sarkar,” has been a formidable presence in Mokama politics for nearly two decades. A four-time MLA, his rise began after his brother Dilip Singh lost the seat to Surajbhan Singh in 2000. Anant reclaimed it in 2005 and retained it through successive elections, even winning the 2020 polls from jail as an RJD candidate. His tenure, however, was cut short in 2022 after a conviction under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, leading to disqualification. Following his imprisonment, his wife Neelam Devi contested and won the bypoll on an RJD ticket. Recently acquitted by the Patna High Court, Anant Singh is back — this time representing the JD(U) — determined to reclaim his political stronghold.

Opposing him is Veena Devi, wife of former MP Surajbhan Singh, an influential figure known locally as “Dada.” Contesting on an RJD ticket, Veena’s entry has rekindled the old rivalry between the Singh and Surajbhan families, reviving the traditional power struggle that has long defined Mokama’s political landscape.

The constituency, officially Mokama (Constituency 178), has consistently seen high voter participation. In the 2020 elections, Anant Singh won with 78,721 votes, defeating JD(U)’s Rajeev Lochan Narayan Singh by over 35,000 votes. Earlier, in 2015, he triumphed as an Independent with 54,005 votes, once again besting a JD(U) candidate.

However, the campaign trail has turned tense following the October 30 murder of Jan Suraaj Party worker Dularchand Yadav, a former RJD loyalist and close supporter of Jan Suraaj candidate Piyush Priyadarshi. Yadav was fatally shot during a clash between rival groups in Mokama. Police reports indicate that the violence erupted when the convoys of two political factions crossed paths. An FIR has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

The killing has reignited debate over muscle power and criminalization in Bihar politics, particularly in constituencies like Mokama, where political clout has often been linked to coercion. With the 243-seat Bihar Assembly heading to polls on November 6 and 11, and results to be declared on November 14, voters in Mokama appear increasingly vocal about wanting change.

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 04:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Elections BIHAR
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
ABP Exclusive | Last Interview Of Dular Chand Yadav: What 'Mokama’s Bahubali' Said Before His Death
ABP Exclusive | Last Interview Of Dular Chand Yadav: What 'Mokama’s Bahubali' Said Before His Death
Election 2025
‘1 Crore Jobs, Mission Crorepati’: NDA Unveils Bihar ‘Sankalp Patra’ Manifesto, Promises Infra Push
‘1 Crore Jobs, Mission Crorepati’: NDA Unveils Bihar ‘Sankalp Patra’ Manifesto, Promises Infra Push
India
PM Modi Leads Tribute To Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel On His 150th Birth Anniversary At Statue Of Unity
PM Modi Leads Tribute To Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel On His 150th Birth Anniversary At Statue Of Unity
India
Mallikarjun Kharge Says RSS Should Be Banned, Cites Patel’s 1948 Letter, Law & Order Concerns
Mallikarjun Kharge Says RSS Should Be Banned, Cites Patel’s 1948 Letter, Law & Order Concerns
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
The Age Of AI Is here. It's Scary, But Also A Second Chance For Professionals
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget