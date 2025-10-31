Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Mokama Assembly constituency in Bihar’s Patna district is once again at the center of a high-stakes political contest, as two heavyweight figures — Anant Singh and Veena Devi — prepare to face off in what is being described as a showdown between two “Bahubalis.” The election, scheduled for November 6 in the first phase of polling, promises to be one of the most closely watched battles in the state.

Mokama, historically marked by its volatile political climate and the dominance of Bhumihaar leaders, finds both major contenders emerging from the same community, intensifying the competition for influence and legacy, as per a report on ANI.

Bihar Elections: Bahubali vs Bahubali

Anant Singh, popularly known as “Chhote Sarkar,” has been a formidable presence in Mokama politics for nearly two decades. A four-time MLA, his rise began after his brother Dilip Singh lost the seat to Surajbhan Singh in 2000. Anant reclaimed it in 2005 and retained it through successive elections, even winning the 2020 polls from jail as an RJD candidate. His tenure, however, was cut short in 2022 after a conviction under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, leading to disqualification. Following his imprisonment, his wife Neelam Devi contested and won the bypoll on an RJD ticket. Recently acquitted by the Patna High Court, Anant Singh is back — this time representing the JD(U) — determined to reclaim his political stronghold.

Opposing him is Veena Devi, wife of former MP Surajbhan Singh, an influential figure known locally as “Dada.” Contesting on an RJD ticket, Veena’s entry has rekindled the old rivalry between the Singh and Surajbhan families, reviving the traditional power struggle that has long defined Mokama’s political landscape.

The constituency, officially Mokama (Constituency 178), has consistently seen high voter participation. In the 2020 elections, Anant Singh won with 78,721 votes, defeating JD(U)’s Rajeev Lochan Narayan Singh by over 35,000 votes. Earlier, in 2015, he triumphed as an Independent with 54,005 votes, once again besting a JD(U) candidate.

However, the campaign trail has turned tense following the October 30 murder of Jan Suraaj Party worker Dularchand Yadav, a former RJD loyalist and close supporter of Jan Suraaj candidate Piyush Priyadarshi. Yadav was fatally shot during a clash between rival groups in Mokama. Police reports indicate that the violence erupted when the convoys of two political factions crossed paths. An FIR has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

The killing has reignited debate over muscle power and criminalization in Bihar politics, particularly in constituencies like Mokama, where political clout has often been linked to coercion. With the 243-seat Bihar Assembly heading to polls on November 6 and 11, and results to be declared on November 14, voters in Mokama appear increasingly vocal about wanting change.