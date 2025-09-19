Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaHeavy Overnight Rain Brings Bengaluru To A Standstill, IMD Warns Of More Showers

Heavy Overnight Rain Brings Bengaluru To A Standstill, IMD Warns Of More Showers

Heavy overnight rain flooded Bengaluru, causing traffic chaos and disrupting daily life. The city received 66mm of rainfall, with neighbouring regions also severely affected.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 11:22 AM (IST)

Bengaluru woke up to a waterlogged Friday after heavy overnight rainfall battered the city, disrupting traffic and daily life. The downpour, which began late Thursday and continued well into Friday morning, left several arterial roads submerged, slowing down vehicular movement and inconveniencing commuters. According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded around 66 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Neighbouring regions also received significant rainfall, with Doddaballapura, Chandurayanahalli, and Hessarghatta among the worst-hit. Reports from across the city highlighted clogged drains, flooded basements, uprooted trees and stranded vehicles, particularly in low-lying areas. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) deployed emergency teams to clear waterlogged stretches, though traffic snarls persisted through the morning rush.

Karnataka Weather Update 

The IMD attributed the showers to the active southwest monsoon, which remains vigorous over Interior Karnataka and normal along the coastal belt. Officials added that light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to persist in the coming days across Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Shivamogga, Mysuru, and adjoining districts.

For Bengaluru, the forecast indicates generally cloudy skies, with daytime temperatures around 29°C and nighttime lows near 21°C. IMD said, "Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers likely. Maximum & Minimum temperature very likely to be around 29°C and 21°C respectively."

IMD has also cautioned residents of South Interior Karnataka to expect extended wet conditions, as the southwest monsoon is projected to continue until mid-October. Meteorologists warn that the northeast monsoon is likely to set in almost immediately after, leaving little transition time.

Authorities have urged residents to take precautions, avoid waterlogged roads, and remain alert to traffic advisories. The city’s recurring struggle with drainage and flood management once again came into focus.

ALSO READ: 'Grievances Not Blackmail': Andhra Minister's Swipe At K'taka Govt Amid Pothole Row, Invites BlackBuck To Vizag

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 11:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Why Was Telangana Techie Shot Dead In US? What We Know So Far As Family Seeks MEA’s Help To Bring Back Body
Why Was Telangana Techie Shot Dead In US? What We Know So Far As Family Seeks MEA’s Help To Bring Back Body
World
'Threats To India, China Won't Work': Russia Slams US Tariffs As Trump Softens Stance
'Threats To India, China Won't Work': Russia Slams US Tariffs As Trump Softens Stance
Technology
Buying The New iPhone 17 Today? Here's How Much GST You Have To Pay
Buying The New iPhone 17 Today? Here's How Much GST You Have To Pay
India
DUSU Election 2025: Delhi University Records 39.45% Turnout, Results To Be Declared Today
DUSU Election Records 39.45% Turnout, Results To Be Declared Today
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Delhi, UP & Haryana Police Conduct Major Encounters; Criminal Gangs Targeted Across States
Apple iPhone 17: Launch Creates Buzz with Record Lines Outside Stores in Major Cities; Launch Prices Start at ₹79,900
Breaking: Delhi Police Arrest Gangster Neeraj Bawana’s Father in Arms Act Case; ₹50 Lakh, Gold & Weapons Seized
Breaking news: Multiple incidents across India and America spark security and safety concerns
Breaking: Cloudburst In Chamoli’s Nandanagar Destroys Homes, Cars Buried, 5 People Missing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget