Heavy Overnight Rain Brings Bengaluru To A Standstill, IMD Warns Of More Showers

Bengaluru woke up to a waterlogged Friday after heavy overnight rainfall battered the city, disrupting traffic and daily life. The downpour, which began late Thursday and continued well into Friday morning, left several arterial roads submerged, slowing down vehicular movement and inconveniencing commuters. According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded around 66 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Neighbouring regions also received significant rainfall, with Doddaballapura, Chandurayanahalli, and Hessarghatta among the worst-hit. Reports from across the city highlighted clogged drains, flooded basements, uprooted trees and stranded vehicles, particularly in low-lying areas. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) deployed emergency teams to clear waterlogged stretches, though traffic snarls persisted through the morning rush.

Karnataka Weather Update

The IMD attributed the showers to the active southwest monsoon, which remains vigorous over Interior Karnataka and normal along the coastal belt. Officials added that light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to persist in the coming days across Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Shivamogga, Mysuru, and adjoining districts.

For Bengaluru, the forecast indicates generally cloudy skies, with daytime temperatures around 29°C and nighttime lows near 21°C. IMD said, "Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers likely. Maximum & Minimum temperature very likely to be around 29°C and 21°C respectively."

IMD has also cautioned residents of South Interior Karnataka to expect extended wet conditions, as the southwest monsoon is projected to continue until mid-October. Meteorologists warn that the northeast monsoon is likely to set in almost immediately after, leaving little transition time.

Authorities have urged residents to take precautions, avoid waterlogged roads, and remain alert to traffic advisories. The city’s recurring struggle with drainage and flood management once again came into focus.

