Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaTwo Jharkhand Migrant Workers Killed In Mud Collapse At Bengaluru Construction Site

Two Jharkhand Migrant Workers Killed In Mud Collapse At Bengaluru Construction Site

In Bengaluru, two migrant workers from Jharkhand died and another was injured when a mudslide occurred at an under-construction site in Madiwala.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 01:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bengaluru, Oct 1 (PTI) Two migrant workers from Jharkhand were killed and one injured after a mound of mud collapsed on them at an under-construction site here, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident occurred when the labourers were working on the foundation for a pillar in Siddharth Colony, Madiwala on Tuesday evening, during which a sudden mudslide trapped three of them under the debris.

Raza Uddin Ansari (33) and Lal Madan (32) were recovered dead, while Saifullah (28) sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment, they said.

"Under the limits of the Madiwala police station, we received a complaint at around 7.30 pm (Tuesday) that some labourers working at a construction site were trapped under the debris, and the mud had collapsed. When we arrived and checked, three people were trapped and they were shifted to the hospital," Sarah Fathima, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Sarah Fathima said.

Saifullah is stated to be out of danger, while the other two died, she said.

"They are all natives of Jharkhand and had come here about three months ago to work at this construction site. A case has been registered and we will investigate what happened and how it happened," she added. PTI AMP KH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Oct 2025 01:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jharkhand Bengaluru
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US Govt Shuts Down, President Trump Threatens Layoffs
US Govt Shuts Down, President Trump Threatens Layoffs
Entertainment
Zubeen Garg's Manager Arrested Days After His Death In Singapore
Zubeen Garg's Manager Arrested Days After His Death In Singapore
India
Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Hospitalised In Bengaluru
Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Hospitalised In Bengaluru
World
India, Pakistan ‘Shot Down 7 Planes’: Trump Claims Gaza Ceasefire Will Mean He ‘Solved 8 Wars In 8 Months’
India, Pakistan ‘Shot Down 7 Planes’: Trump Claims Gaza Ceasefire Will Mean He ‘Solved 8 Wars In 8 Months’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Apologises To BCCI, Urges Suryakumar To Take Trophy
Bareilly Violence: Encounter Leads To Arrest Of Two Accused, SP Gun Seized, Multiple Arrests Continue
Mohsin Raza Apologizes To PCB, Says Suryakumar Yadav Should Receive Asia Cup Trophy
Garba Festivities Turn Chaotic In Maharashtra, Rajasthan And Madhya Pradesh Amidst Clashes
Breaking: Series Of Disturbing Incidents Across India Leaves Several Injured And Public In Panic
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Congress’s Bihar Gamble: Revival Attempt Or Vote-Bank Obsession?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget