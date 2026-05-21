Banda Records Country’s Highest Temperature For Third Straight Day At 48.2°C

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Banda district records highest temperatures in India, 48.2°C.

Residents attribute severe heat to deforestation and illegal mining.

Lucknow hospital establishes cold room for heatstroke patients.

Uttar Pradesh continued to reel under intense heatwave conditions on Thursday, with Banda district recording a maximum temperature of 48.2 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest place in the country for the third consecutive day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Residents in Banda were seen trying to cope with the extreme heat by consuming sherbet and drinking water from roadside stalls.

Residents Blame Deforestation And Illegal Mining

Local resident Puneet Saxena blamed deforestation and illegal mining for worsening heat conditions in the district.

“It is scorching hot in Banda right now. It is a sort of ‘Agni Pariksha’ for Banda residents. I believe the reason for this rise in temperature is trees being cut down and illegal mining. Stone and sand mafia operate here,” he said.

Another resident, Syed Imran Ali, expressed similar concerns.

“The heat conditions are so bad that the temperature is continuously increasing. The biggest reason is illegal cutting down of trees to make roads. All the old huge trees that caused cooling due to their shadows have ceased to exist here,” he said.

Lucknow Hospital Sets Up ‘Cold Room’ Facility

With temperatures in Lucknow crossing 42 degrees Celsius, the city’s Civil Hospital has established a dedicated “cold room” facility and special wards for patients suffering from heat stress and heatstroke.

Lucknow Civil Hospital Chief Medical Superintendent Devesh Chandra Pandey said preparations had been intensified following government directions.

“Considering the scorching heat this year, we have been directed by the government to be fully prepared. We have made a ward of 10 beds. We have set up a cold room area, which encapsulates three rooms where the AC is continuously on. We have stocked up ORS and ice packs,” he said.

“We have not received a patient in a serious condition yet,” he added.

IMD Issues Orange Alert

The IMD has issued an ‘Orange Alert’ for several districts in western Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, due to prevailing heatwave conditions.

Earlier on Wednesday, meteorologist Dr Dinesh said Banda had been recording temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius for nearly a week.

“Key reasons include direct sunlight due to proximity to the Tropic of Cancer, clear skies, plateau terrain with low soil moisture, drying rivers, deforestation, and mining,” he told ANI.

Hospitals Witness Rise In Heat-Related Illnesses

Physician Vineet Sachan said hospitals were witnessing an increase in patients reporting fever, dizziness, vomiting and diarrhoea due to the ongoing heatwave.

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District Magistrate Amit Aseri said hospitals and ambulances had been placed on alert, while advisories were being issued asking people to avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours.

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