Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Probe: SIT Report Likely Soon, Major Reforms Expected

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Temple trust implements measures, accepting lapses in supervision.

Lucknow, Jul 16 (PTI) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya is expected to submit its final report to the Uttar Pradesh government shortly, sources said on Thursday.

The SIT's findings are likely to pave the way for sweeping changes in the temple's administration and donation-counting system.

The three-member SIT, constituted by the UP government on June 13 at the request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, was initially given 15 days to complete its probe. But its tenure was extended by another 15 days on July 1, and barring an unlikely second extension, the report is now expected shortly.

"We expect the report anytime soon, say by evening or within the next 24 hours at the most," a source familiar with the matter told PTI, indicating that another extension of the SIT's tenure is unlikely.

The final report assumes significance as its recommendations are expected to be discussed in detail by the temple trust and could form the basis for major reforms in the management of the shrine and the system for counting and handling donations. The trust is scheduled to meet in Ayodhya on July 22.

"Yes, it is awaited, let it be submitted first," a senior trust official told PTI when asked to comment on the report.

A preliminary nine-page report submitted by the SIT to the government on June 23 had triggered a series of actions in the case, including the registration of an FIR, the arrest of key accused and the resignation of senior temple trust functionaries.

Former trust general secretary Champat Rai, whose resignation was accepted amid the controversy, had said in a letter that he would break his silence only after the SIT submitted its final report. In the same letter, he also questioned how the confidential preliminary SIT report had found its way into the public domain.

The probe has also come under the scrutiny of the Supreme Court. On July 13, the apex court directed the SIT to submit a status report on its investigation while issuing notice to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on petitions seeking a fair and time-bound probe into the alleged donation embezzlement.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant sought the status report from the SIT, which comprises Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, Inspector General of Police Kiran S and Special Secretary (Finance) Neel Ratan.

The petitions before the top court seek, among other reliefs, a Supreme Court-monitored CBI probe, a forensic audit and a comptroller and auditor general (CAG) audit of the trust's finances. One of the petitioners also questioned the manner in which the SIT commenced its inquiry before the registration of an FIR, while contending that the allegations had shaken the faith of millions of devotees.

Speaking in Pune on July 14, trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri Maharaj expressed satisfaction with both the SIT probe and the Supreme Court's oversight of the matter, saying the trust would not interfere with the investigation and those responsible must face the strictest punishment.

He ruled out resigning over the controversy, saying he did not consider himself personally at fault, though he acknowledged lapses in supervision and described the alleged embezzlement as "a crime against Lord Ram".

Giri said the trust had already begun introducing corrective measures to prevent any recurrence. These include requiring personnel handling cash to wear pocketless uniforms, eliminating CCTV blind spots, shifting cash counting from tables to floor mats, ensuring the mandatory presence of two trust representatives and two State Bank of India officials during counting, and frisking all personnel entering and leaving the counting area.

He also said the trust would not publish any white paper on the controversy while the SIT probe was underway.

The alleged embezzlement came to light last month, following which the SIT was constituted. The investigation has so far led to the arrest of eight accused, resignation of two trust functionaries and the recovery of cash allegedly siphoned off from temple donations. The probe is continuing.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)