HomeNewsIndiaAssam On Edge Amid Violent Protests In West Karbi Anglong Over Grazing Land, Section 163 Imposed

By : ANI | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 11:00 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Karbi Anglong (Assam) [India], December 23 (ANI): As tensions escalated in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district, Section 163 of Bhartiya Nyay Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been imposed to maintain public order and peace.
 
Prohibitory Order issued by the District Magistrate of Karbi Anglong, Nirola Phangchopi, imposed 163 of the BNSS from December 22, 2025, until further notice to prevent "anti-social elements" from causing ethnic or communal disturbances and to protect public life and property.
 
A gathering of 5 or more people is strictly prohibited, and there is a Total restriction on the movement of people and private vehicles from 5:00 PM to 6:00 AM. The order also prohibits rallies, picketing, "Mashal" (torch) processions, or dharnas in public places. Carrying firearms or setting off firecrackers is not permitted. No inflammatory or anti-national speeches, posters, or wall writing. No use of loudspeakers or microphones without prior permission.
 
Police, military, and officials on duty are exempt from movement restrictions. People with medical emergencies may move.
 
Education & Government: Schools, colleges, universities (for exams), and government/private offices will continue to function as usual.
 
Assam Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu and Assam DGP Harmeet Singh also reached the site to assess the situation.

The escalation occurred after protesters, who were holding sit-in demonstrations demanding the eviction of illegal encroachers from the Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) lands in the hilly district, set the house of the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) on fire.
 
The incident occurred in the Dongkamukam area near Kheroni in the West Karbi Anglong district.
 
Three protesters and a few security personnel were injured following a clash between protesters and security personnel.
 
The protesters pelted stones and attacked security personnel, and forced the cops to blank fire to bring the situation under control.
 
A senior police official of West Karbi Anglong district said that more security personnel have been deployed in the area to bring the situation under control.
 
Akhilesh Kumar Singh, IGP (Law & Order), told ANI, "We are mobilising extra forces to bring the situation to normalcy. The mob also set ablaze the residence of the CEM of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council. Some security personnel got minor injuries, and we are collecting the data."
 
According to the reports, the situation turned violent after police on Monday morning picked up a few protesters, and a large number of local people first blocked roads and marched towards Dongkamukam and set ablaze the ancestral residence of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) CEM Tuliram Ronghang.
 
On the other hand, a mob also damaged several houses, one school bus and other structures of a basti area near Dongkamukam. Meanwhile, senior police officials have rushed to the area.
 
The protest stems from a long-standing demand to evict settlers from PGR and VGR lands, with the KAAC issuing eviction notices in February 2024. However, a petition in the Gauhati High Court has stalled the process, citing concerns about contempt of court.
 
More details are awaited. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 23 Dec 2025 11:00 AM (IST)
